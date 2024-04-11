 Eid special: Zareen Khan: My mom's health is better now and this year, she will make some dishes on Eid - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Eid special: Zareen Khan: My mom's health is better now and this year, she will make some dishes on Eid

BySugandha Rawal
Apr 11, 2024 11:10 AM IST

Actor Zareen Khan reveals why Eid 2024 is extra special for her

Zareen Khan has a very personal reason making her Eid celebrations extra special, and that is her mother’s health. The actor says her mum is doing really well, and pepped up to cook a few dishes for the merriment this year. Since the past few months, Khan has been really worried about her mother’s ailing health as she has been admitted to hospital a few times. Now, looking at her on the road to recovery makes her really happy.

Zareen Khan
Zareen Khan

“We have been celebrating Eid at home with my mother and sister for the past few years. Before the demise of my nana, he used to be part of the celebration as several family members used to come and visit us for lunch. And that has been the case till now. This year, it is going to be my mother and sister celebrating the festival together with our closed ones,” Khan tells us.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

Happy and grateful to the almighty that her mother is in high spirits to celebrate the festival, the 36-year-old adds, “By the grace of god, my mom is doing much better as to what she was doing sometime back… It has been a very difficult journey, a very consuming journey for us to see her in so much pain due to the illnesses. And it was difficult for her to go through all of that.”

Khan is quite relieved that her mum is on the path to recovery and getting better by the day. “Though she is not completely all right. She is doing much better… She has been very active during Ramadan too, trying to cook a few dishes for us. Her favourite thing is to cook. She will do little cooking for us on Eid too,” the actors end.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Sugandha Rawal

    Delhi-based Sugandha Rawal is a movie buff, and writes on Bollywood, Hollywood, Television, OTT and Music for the daily entertainment and lifestyle supplement, HT City.

News / HTCity / Cinema / Eid special: Zareen Khan: My mom's health is better now and this year, she will make some dishes on Eid
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 11, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On