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Elnaaz Norouzi on Hollywood vs Bollywood: There is more diversity in the West than Indian cinema

Elnaaz Norouzi talks about working with Liam Neeson and Zachary Levi in The Fix, her Hollywood career, challenges in India and how stardom is different there

Published on: Oct 28, 2026, 12:09:00 IST
By Akash Bhatnagar
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Elnaaz Norouzi recently made a stride in her Hollywood career as she starred alongside Liam Neeson and Zachary Levi in the actioner The Fix. While it was released in India the past week, its US release happened in November, and the actor is ecstatic with the response. “It feels very special. It isn’t something I expected but it happened and there’s nothing better than recognition for your work,” she says.

Elnaaz Norouzi (Photo: Instagram)
Elnaaz Norouzi (Photo: Instagram)

Having gotten the opportunity to work with a Hollywood legend like Liam Neeson, Elnaaz Norouzi says she learnt from him “the ease with which he is present on set”. She says, “It reflects in the way he talks, speaks, performs and behaves.” But how are superstars in the West different from the ones in India? As per Norouzi, not much. “They are all very down to earth. If you meet a Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan or Hrithik Roshan, they have the same humility as a Gerard Butler or a Liam Neeson or Zachary Levi. We feel that superstars are untouchable, but they are the most humble people,” she insists.

Norouzi made her Hollywood debut with the 2023 release Kandahar, alongside actor Gerard Butler. Ask her whether navigating Bollywood has been tougher or Hollywood, and she says, “Indian industry has been more challenging. The West is still closer to what I am used to when I grew up in Germany. India was much harder for me to navigate, and it took me a lot of time to understand it.”

 
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