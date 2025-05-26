Shazam star Zachary Levi says he has been shunned by Hollywood after supporting Donald Trump: ‘It’s unfortunate'

American actor Zachary Levi has revealed that individuals within Hollywood are hesitant to work with him due to his controversial opinions. In a recent interview with Variety, the Shazam! actor stated, "I know that there are people that would prefer not to work with me now because of my opinions. My team has let me know." Zachary Levi

"They haven't given me any specific names, but there are people who prefer not to work with me at this time. And it's unfortunate.I knew that was probably going to happen. I didn't make this decision blindly or casually," he was quoted as saying.

Zachary, a vocal supporter of Robert F. Kennedy Jr.—who endorsed Donald Trump in 2023—has steadily distanced himself from Hollywood’s dominant political narrative. His alignment with RFK Jr. and agreement with far-right stances have sparked controversy, especially on social media. In 2023, the 43-year-old actor posted “Hardcore agree” in response to a tweet calling Pfizer a “real danger to the world,” prompting backlash from both fans and public health advocates. He also faced criticism for downplaying the SAG-AFTRA strike, despite the fact that he took his statement back about the strike.

Since voicing these opinions, Zachary says he has experienced a noticeable shift in how he’s perceived within the industry. Several of his Shazam! co-stars, including Rachel Zegler, Jack Dylan Grazer, and Asher Angel, along with director David F. Sandberg, have unfollowed him on social media. Broadway actor Laura Benanti, his former co-star in She Loves Me, openly slammed him, saying she “never liked” him and criticised his anti-vaccine stance with, “F**k you forever.”

In December 2024, during an appearance on Bill Maher's Club Random podcast, after Bill suggested that Zachary had been "canceled" for his support of Trump, Zachary laughed off the notion, saying, "Have I been canceled? I hope I haven't been canceled yet." He emphasized that none of his ongoing projects had been compromised.

Earlier this year in February, Zachary appeared on The Megyn Kelly Show, where he discussed his political journey. He explained how Tulsi Gabbard influenced his decision to support current American President during the 2024 election. Reflecting on the potential impact on his career, Zachary had said, "I felt peace because I knew that this was more important than saving my career."

He elaborated, "I think we too often fall into these paradigms, these thought processes of self-preservation, and it is not good. We need to be wise and we want to survive and we want to live and flourish and all those things, but we can't merely make decisions off of, 'Well I hope nothing bad happens to me.' You got to sacrifice."