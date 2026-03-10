Elnaaz Norouzi: I have tried to prove that I am not just a pretty face

Actor Elnaaz Norouzi says navigating the entertainment industry has been as much about persistence as it has been about breaking past first impressions. Having built her career across streaming projects and films in India, the actor reflects on how the perception of performers, particularly women, continues to evolve alongside changing audience expectations. Actor Elnaaz Norouzi

Norouzi, who was recently seen in Masti 4, says she has come to understand that every actor’s journey includes both successes and projects that may not work as expected. “In this industry some films work, some don’t, and that’s just part of the journey,” she says, adding that what matters more is continuing to prove oneself as a performer. “For me the bigger thing has always been that people start seeing me as a talent. Over the years I have tried to prove that I am not just a pretty face, but that I am talented as well. Once people start recognising that and taking you seriously, it becomes easier to evolve and grow.”

For the actor, being recognised beyond appearances has been a gradual process that comes with time and experience. “In some instances, yes, people are beginning to see that side of me,” she says. “But the job that we are in takes time. It takes more experience, more hard work and more opportunities to really be seen. I’m very positive about that process and I think it will keep evolving.”

Norouzi believes that navigating both highs and lows is an inherent part of the profession. “Every project teaches you something. The important thing is to keep moving forward, keep working and keep showing people what you can do.”

At the same time, she feels the entertainment industry itself is slowly transforming as audiences become more discerning about the stories they consume. “The entertainment industry is going to give you what you want to watch,” says Elnaaz, further elaborating: “If society changes and tells you what they want, that’s what they’re going to get. A few years back people were not really looking at scripts or how good the content is. Nowadays people are looking at the content much more closely.”

According to Norouzi, this shift is already reshaping the opportunities available to actors. “People are getting smarter and understanding storytelling in a deeper way,” she says, adding: “And with time these things will evolve even more.”

Having moved between films and streaming platforms, Norouzi sees her journey as one of gradual growth. “It takes patience. But I believe if you keep doing the work and keep proving yourself, people will eventually see you for more than just how you look,” she ends.