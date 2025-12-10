Pamela Anderson reveals truth behind Liam Neeson romance rumours: ‘We had real feelings…’

Months after speculation surrounding her relationship with Liam Neeson took over headlines, Pamela Anderson has finally set the record straight. The 58-year-old actor revealed to People that the pair were indeed romantically involved — though briefly — after filming their hit summer comedy The Naked Gun. Pamela Anderson with Liam Neeson

“If you must know, Liam and I were romantically involved for a short while but only after we finished filming,” Pamela admitted. According to her, the two shared what she fondly calls an “intimate week” at Liam's home in upstate New York. “I had my own room,” she added, noting that both of their assistants and even family members visited during the stay.

A “romantic lost week…” Recalling their short but memorable time together, Pamela said Liam introduced her as the “future Mrs. Neeson” during a dinner date at a small French restaurant. The pair also spent quiet moments in his garden, where Pamela helped him tend to an overgrown rosebush surrounded by mint.

Their week together wasn’t without its cinematic moments — Liam, she shared, once chased off a bear from their breakfast window while wearing his bathrobe. After what Pamela called their “romantic lost week,” the two parted ways to focus on other film projects.

They reconnected later during the press tour for The Naked Gun, often spotted cuddling, holding hands, and sharing playful moments. “We were having fun,” she explained. “It was a little bit like a Nancy Meyers film. I always laughed when people said, ‘Oh, that’s a publicity stunt.’ I’m like, ‘A publicity stunt? This is real. We have real feelings.’”

Where they stand now While Pamela described Liam as “adorable” and admitted there was real affection between them, she also made it clear that they are now better off as friends. The two last met in August when Liam surprised her at the Williamstown Theater Festival, where she was performing in Tennessee Williams’ Camino Real. “He is such a supporter of this new trajectory in my career and kindly tells me he is very proud of me,” Pamela shared. “I’m sure we will always be in each other’s lives.”

What began as an unexpected spark blossomed into a brief but genuine romance. And while their “romantic lost week” has ended, Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson’s friendship seems to have stood the test of time.