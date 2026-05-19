Mumbai witnessed a night of unfiltered energy, music and immersive spectacle as globally celebrated party brand elrow brought its much-awaited ‘Kaos Garden’ showcase to the NSCI Dome. Far from a conventional EDM gig, the event transformed the massive arena into a larger-than-life visual playground, complete with psychedelic projections, kaleidoscopic visuals, flashing lights and towering art installations that instantly transported attendees into elrow’s signature fantasy universe.

Elrow’s ‘Kaos Garden’ turns Mumbai into an electrifying fantasy carnival

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The venue was packed with glowing structures, abstract sculptures, colourful character-inspired figures and oversized illuminated installations spread across the dancefloor and stage, turning almost every corner into a moving piece of art. The visually extravagant setup perfectly complemented the pulsating electronic music that drove the atmosphere through the night, creating an experience that felt equal parts rave, carnival and immersive theatre production.

The night featured performances by Almost Human, AVÖ, Grosso Moddo, Samm, Shimza and Tini Gessler, each bringing their own sound and energy to the packed dancefloor. Almost Human, AVÖ, Samm, Grosso Moddo and Tini Gessler kept the momentum soaring with back-to-back house and techno sets, while Shimza delivered one of the standout moments of the evening with crowd-favourite tracks like Fire Fire and 1001 Nuits.

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{{^usCountry}} Another major highlight of the showcase was the troupe of roaming live performers who constantly engaged with the audience throughout the evening. Dressed in eccentric circus-inspired costumes paired with dramatic makeup and theatrical styling, the performers added a fully interactive layer to the experience. From dancing alongside festivalgoers to spraying water into the crowd and handing out quirky props and funky glasses, the performers ensured the energy never dipped, keeping attendees engaged with surprises at every turn. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Another major highlight of the showcase was the troupe of roaming live performers who constantly engaged with the audience throughout the evening. Dressed in eccentric circus-inspired costumes paired with dramatic makeup and theatrical styling, the performers added a fully interactive layer to the experience. From dancing alongside festivalgoers to spraying water into the crowd and handing out quirky props and funky glasses, the performers ensured the energy never dipped, keeping attendees engaged with surprises at every turn. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Adding to the immersive ‘Kaos Garden’ atmosphere were fans themselves, many arriving in bold, colourful and theme-inspired outfits that blended seamlessly into the vibrant chaos of the night. Combined with confetti showers, oversized inflatable props and high-production staging, elrow Mumbai once again delivered a full-scale audio-visual spectacle that had the crowd dancing till the very end. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Adding to the immersive ‘Kaos Garden’ atmosphere were fans themselves, many arriving in bold, colourful and theme-inspired outfits that blended seamlessly into the vibrant chaos of the night. Combined with confetti showers, oversized inflatable props and high-production staging, elrow Mumbai once again delivered a full-scale audio-visual spectacle that had the crowd dancing till the very end. {{/usCountry}}

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What did the concert goers had to share:

Sharan who is a final year BMM student from Pune, tells us how, Elrow made her birthday weekend all the more special. “Coming here was not in our plans, but the last minute changes got me and gang here, and it was all worth it. We enjoyed AVO, Almost Human and the most of all the mascots. It was fun to end my birthday in such a high note, made me go back to my childhood when we had confetti pops during parties.”

“The concert now holds a special place in my life seeing that I proposed my girlfriend before coming for Elrow. We had multiple reasons to celebrate together,” says Vipin Dua, a fitness coach from Nashik. He adds: “The added bonus was that she is fan of such concerts and wanted to go ever since the line up was announced. Seemed like everyone celebrated with us.”

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