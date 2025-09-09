Exclusive | Ajay-Sanjay will head to Thailand for Ranger's second schedule, Tamannah shot a song with Ajay Devgn

Director Jagan Shakti of Mission Mangal (2019) fame is currently shooting the first schedule of his next film Ranger with Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt and Tamannaah Bhatia in Mumbai. The film is touted as one of the biggest upcoming action-packed dramas. Ajay will play a forest officer in the film while Sanjay Dutt plays the antagonist.

The intense drama will witness Ajay Devgn playing a forest officer, who voices against animal poaching while Sanjay Dutt will be seen playing the antagonist. Tamannaah plays the female lead in the film but there has been no clarity on her character yet.

In a recent development, HT has exclusively learned that Jagan will head to Thailand with the lead cast for his second schedule. A close source to the film revealed, "Jagan and the cast are finishing the Mumbai schedule and will soon head for the second schedule to Thailand. The shoot involves important sequences of the film."

"Ajay Devgn and Tamannaah have shot a song recently in Mumbai choreographed by Ganesh Acharya for which Ajay was required to shoot while drinking alcohol but he cheated the sequences with black coffee instead." the source added.

Ranger is a jungle adventure and aiming for a 2026 release. It is backed by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg under their home banner.