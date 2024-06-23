Exclusive: Ali Fazal to go on paternity break post June 30

Actor-couple Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are expecting the arrival of their first child in July. While Chadha recently got done with the promotions of Heeramandi and told us that she will be on maternity leave till October, we have now learnt that the soon-to-be father is also heading for about a month-long paternity break. Ali Fazal to go on paternity break post June 30

Fazal has three films in hand that he is currently working on— filmmaker Anurag Basu’s Metro... In Dino, Thug Life with actor Kamal Haasan and Lahore 1947 with actor Sunny Deol. A source close to the actor informs us, “Ali is going to wrap up all his work by June 30 and will then go for a break for four to five weeks to focus on Richa and their soon-to-be born kid.”

Talking about the status of all his films, the source shares, “Ali has four to five days of shoot left for Metro... In Dino, and Lahore 1947 is almost up for completion. As for Thug Life, he will be wrapping up the majority of his shoot before he goes on break. Only one schedule of the film will be left post that, and Ali will resume work on it in August. It will be the first film that he works on after becoming a dad. He also has another film in the pipeline, which he will begin shooting for during the same time, however the official announcement of the film is yet to be made.”

Chadha and Fazal announced their big news in February this year, and both the actors have been actively working through this phase. Recently in a chat, the soon-to-be mom told us about her husband that “he is very hands-on, and he is timing his work commitments also accordingly.” She added, “I think fathers should always be around. It’s not just about helping the mother but also about getting time with the child.”