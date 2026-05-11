Exclusive | Alpha actor Sharvari: Never had to convince parents for acting, they asked me if I want to be an actor

Actor Sharvari, who is currently busy promoting her upcoming film with Vedang Raina, had her eyes set on becoming a civil engineer but her love for acting was noticed by her parents. The actor reveals how one conversation started her forever romance with the camera!

Sharvari will next be seen in Main Vaapas Aaunga.

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The actor, who made her mark on the audience with 2024 film Munjya, shares that while she always enjoyed acting workshops as a child, it was only after she won a talent competition that her parents noticed her inclination towards the craft and confronted.

The actor was in 11th grade when her career started steering in a new director. Sharvari tells us, “I never had to convince my parents; they were always convinced. When I had the wildest dream, they always supported. When I was in college and I had participated in this competition and I won that and I started getting auditions. I had taken up science because my future plan was to take up civil engineering, because my father is a builder and my mom is an interior designer and an architect. So I thought that I’ll just follow that path because it seemed like a path that was known to me.”

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{{^usCountry}} The actor didn’t stop going for auditions even if she started it just as an “experiment” and this was something her parents noticed. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The actor didn’t stop going for auditions even if she started it just as an “experiment” and this was something her parents noticed. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} She adds, “My parents saw my passion for it, and even when I couldn’t really say it to them. Finally they asked me one day that ‘do you want to be an actor?’ I think everything changed for me in that moment because I never had the courage to say it to even myself, but they said it out loud for the first time, and that’s when I got the confidence. I used to dream about it every night, but couldn’t find the words to even confront myself. And when they spoke to me about it and they asked me this question, I simply said yes." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She adds, “My parents saw my passion for it, and even when I couldn’t really say it to them. Finally they asked me one day that ‘do you want to be an actor?’ I think everything changed for me in that moment because I never had the courage to say it to even myself, but they said it out loud for the first time, and that’s when I got the confidence. I used to dream about it every night, but couldn’t find the words to even confront myself. And when they spoke to me about it and they asked me this question, I simply said yes." {{/usCountry}}

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From that moment there was no turning back for Sharvari. The actor has upcoming films lines up with filmmakers like Imtiaz Ali, Sooraj Barjatya and Aditya Chopra where she dabbles in romance, action and thriller. Does she feel nervous about doing different genres at an early stage in career?

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“I’ve had the chance to explore very different genres and characters and because I’ve always loved cinema deeply, being able to lead these films feels surreal. It comes with certain nervous excitement. I’m keeping my fingers crossed and hoping the audience embraces these stories the way I have lived them. This is exactly the kind of phase you work towards, and I’m just really grateful to be in it.”

The actor has specifically enjoyed working on action in Alpha, where she co-stars with Alia Bhatt.

Talking about how she immersed herself in action, Sharvari says, “Alpha pushed me into an entirely new zone. It brought a completely different energy into my life and challenged me physically, mentally, and emotionally.”

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She confesses to binge watching several Hollywood action films to learn more. The actor shared the list of her films which included Lucy, Tomb raider, Anna, Charlie’s Angels, Hunger games, Black Widow, John wick, James Bond and Karate kid."

“Action is such a demanding space, and immersing myself in it really changed the way I look at performance. I found myself watching a lot more action films while prepping for it, just to understand the rhythm, the discipline, and what the genre demands from you as an actor,” she concludes.

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