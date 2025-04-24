Sharvari never lets her pet dog alone: ‘Even when I go for long outdoor schedule’

When the cameras stop rolling, Sharvari's life is filled with a different kind of spotlight – the loving gaze of her pet dog. The actor admits that having a pet came with unparalleled joy and responsibility, adding that she never leaves her pet alone, even when she goes for an outdoor shoot schedule. Also read: Sharvari on entering YRF Spy Universe: ‘Alpha is going to break a lot of glass ceilings’ Sharvari poses with her pet dog Miso.(Instagram )

Sharvari's pet parent diaries

"I'm obsessed with my pet," Sharvari confesses with a laugh, adding, “I think every pet parent feels the same way”.

But what sets Sharvari apart is the valuable life lessons she's learned from her pet. The actor adds, "Unconditional love and empathy are two things that are rare to find, but pets give it to you so easily," she reflects.

Her pet brings a smile to her face every day, reminding her to appreciate the simpler things in life.

Becoming a pet parent has undoubtedly changed Sharvari's perspective. "There's a certain responsibility and commitment that comes with it. The most important thing is always their well-being, their nutrition and to keep them happy,” acknowledges the actor, who confesses that her love for animals and their well-being got her excited about her collaboration with the pet food brand.

Balancing work and pet parenthood

However, balancing her acting career with pet parenthood can be challenging. With long schedules and frequent travel, Sharvari ensures her pet is never alone.

“My pet is never alone, even if I am not there. I live with my family, so we have a family of five. So, my pet is never alone. Even when I am not there, I am always aware of her health and well-being. I'm always making sure that she is okay, even if it is through WhatsApp or a video call or a photo, or just asking my mom if she's doing okay,” adds the actor, who will soon be seen in spy film Alpha alongside Alia Bhatt.