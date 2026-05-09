After tying the knot with Milind Chandwani last September, HT City has learnt that actor Avika Gor has permanently moved her base to Bangkok. Confirming the news, Avika calls it a natural progression rather than a drastic life change, given the nature of her profession. “Yes, Milind and I have moved to Bangkok. We’ve even bought a house there, which I’ve been setting up as per my taste,” she says.

Exclusive | Avika Gor shifts to Bangkok; Will continue to work in India

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She adds, “Milind and I realised that it’s a better opportunity for him when it comes to his work there. And honestly, for me too, it felt exciting. I would always feel like I’m on a holiday there, so why not? We have always believed in supporting each other to grow, even when we were dating for seven years. If I get a project that takes me away for months, he supports that completely. Similarly, I don’t think I should stop his growth either.”

She explains, “Even when I was in Mumbai, I was shooting in Hyderabad, Rajahmundry or Visakhapatnam. I realised that it doesn’t really have to be Mumbai where I have my base.” Even though Bangkok is now home, Avika clarifies that her professional commitments in India remain unchanged. “I have only been there for about a month now and I’m mostly in Hyderabad or Mumbai because of work. The priority will always be my commitments because those are the things that made me who I am today,” she shares. Asked if she is worried about losing out on work due to not being in India, the actor is quick to say, “Everything that comes my way happens according to my schedule, so I don’t think that’s going to be a constraint ever. At the end of the day, when somebody wants to work with me, they should—and they better—make all the efforts for me. When I shared my decision to move, people in the industry were very supportive.”

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{{^usCountry}} Sharing her excitement about the move, the 28-year-old shares, “For the first time, I’m deciding everything myself—from the furniture to how the house will look. Growing up, you live in spaces shaped by your parents or later your in-laws, but this is the first space that truly feels like ours.” While Milind continues to stay in Bangkok for work, the actor will keep travelling back and forth depending on work commitments. “My parents are here, his family is here, everybody is here. So our soul remains in India. I will soon be leaving for the Khatron Ke Khiladi shoot, my south film is releasing. All in all, I’m in the best phase of my life,” she ends. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sharing her excitement about the move, the 28-year-old shares, “For the first time, I’m deciding everything myself—from the furniture to how the house will look. Growing up, you live in spaces shaped by your parents or later your in-laws, but this is the first space that truly feels like ours.” While Milind continues to stay in Bangkok for work, the actor will keep travelling back and forth depending on work commitments. “My parents are here, his family is here, everybody is here. So our soul remains in India. I will soon be leaving for the Khatron Ke Khiladi shoot, my south film is releasing. All in all, I’m in the best phase of my life,” she ends. {{/usCountry}}

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