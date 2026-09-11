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Exclusive| Bringing the 80s' back: Anita Raaj says AI cant recreate the feeling of that era

Anita Raaj reflects on the revival of '80s aesthetics

Updated on: Sep 11, 2026, 16:38:47 IST
By Natasha Coutinho
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As AI revives the ’80s, leading actor of the era Anita Raaj weighs in on the trend’s hits and misses. Anita featured in films like Prem Geet (1981) and Naukar Biwi Ka (1983).On the trend

Anita Raaj in the 80s
Anita Raaj in the 80s

It makes me smile seeing a generation that wasn’t even around in the ’80s getting excited about the whole aesthetic. That wasn’t a costume or a trend then, it was simply our world.

Hits and misses

AI gets the outer appearance — big hair, strong makeup, and a glamorous Bollywood look — right. But what it can’t recreate is the feeling of that time. I remember the energy on film sets, excitement around costumes, and how much personality everyone brought to their look. There was a certain spontaneity to the ’80s.

An ‘80s trend to skip

The shoulder pads.

How to get the ’80s right

We weren’t afraid to dress up then. There was something very joyful about it, you could really enjoy being glamorous without worrying about looking too extra.

 
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