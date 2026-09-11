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Exclusive| Bringing the 80s' back: Rati Agnihotri says lets skip the pointed cholis trend of the 80s

Rati Agnihotri reflects on the revival of '80s trends, appreciating nostalgia

Updated on: Sep 11, 2026, 17:20:10 IST
By Natasha Coutinho
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As AI revives the ’80s, leading actor Rati Agnihotri weighs in on the trend’s hits and misses. Rati delivered Ek Duuje Ke Liye (1981) and Coolie (1983) among other hits. On the trend

Rati Agnihotri in the 80s
Rati Agnihotri in the 80s

It feels good that we’ve been there, done that and youngsters are having fun with those looks again.

Hits and misses

The flavour, authenticity and tones are missing. The soul of the ’80s is missing.

An ’80s trend worth skipping

The pointed cholis that looked like two cones!

How to get the ’80s right

It was all about dramatic eyes, defined and pouty lips, no nudes and muted colours. The makeup wasn’t cakey but it wasn’t as blended as it is today. The terms have changed; we used panstick, which is called concealer today.

 
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