On May 27, internet sensation Dhinchak Pooja (Pooja Jain), who rose to fame in 2017 with viral songs Selfie Maine Leli Aaj and Dilon Ka Shooter, shared photos and videos from her wedding. While many fans congratulated her, others wondered if the pictures were from a shoot or a new music video.

Exclusive | Dhinchak Pooja marries singer Yavaan in intimate ceremony: Maine sach mei shaadi ki hai

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Speaking to us, Pooja confirmed, “Maine sach mein shaadi kar li hai. Ismein koi jhooth nahi hai.” She added, “Yeh koi music video nahi hai, sach ki shaadi ki hai maine.” Talking about the wedding and her groom, Pooja shares, “Hamari shaadi ko thoda samay ho gaya hai. Main Yavaan se online mili thi, aur kuch waqt date karne ke baad, parents ki razamandi se humne shaadi kar li. Bahut hi intimate tareeke se humne yeh naya safar shuru kiya hai.”

In the pictures and videos she posted online, her husband’s face remains hidden. Addressing this, she says, “We were not sure whether to post it or not. Then we thought, let’s share it. Personal life ko personal rakhna accha hai, par maine apne fans ke saath sab share kiya hai, toh life ka yeh chapter bhi maine soch samajh kar post kiya.”

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{{^usCountry}} Will she reveal her husband’s face soon or keep it a mystery? Pooja clarifies, “Nahi, hum abhi comfortable nahi hun unka face reveal karne mein.” Elaborating, she says, “Woh ek singer hai. Our bonding is very good. My husband is a very good person, and I really like his singing. Humne aaj tak kabhi saath kaam nahi kiya hai, par ab zaroor saath mein kaam karenge.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Will she reveal her husband’s face soon or keep it a mystery? Pooja clarifies, “Nahi, hum abhi comfortable nahi hun unka face reveal karne mein.” Elaborating, she says, “Woh ek singer hai. Our bonding is very good. My husband is a very good person, and I really like his singing. Humne aaj tak kabhi saath kaam nahi kiya hai, par ab zaroor saath mein kaam karenge.” {{/usCountry}}

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After her wedding pictures and videos circulated online, many fans suggested she release a new track, ‘Shaadi Maine Kar Li Aaj’, on the lines of her 2017 viral hit Selfie Maine Leli Aaj. Reacting to this, the 32-year-old says with a laugh, “Main ‘Shaadi maine kar li aaj’ gaana zaroor banaungi. If they want, why not?”

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