Exclusive: Did Ektaa Kapoor just confirm Smriti Irani in the Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi reboot?

The internet has been buzzing with excitement ever since the reports of producer Ektaa R Kapoor bringing back a reboot of her iconic TV show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi came to light. Did Ekta Kapoor just confirm Smriti Irani in the Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi reboot?

Earlier reports stated that the series will feature the original cast, including actors Amar Upadhyay and Smriti Irani, reprising their roles as Mihir Virani and Tulsi Virani, respectively. While our sources confirmed that the makers are in talks with multiple actors to play Mihir, we have got our hands on an exciting scoop!

Surprisingly, Ektaa has not made any official announcement about the show's return, but at a recent event, the producer not only confirmed the news but also shared that the reboot would be 150-episodes long.

Explaining why 150-episodes, she said that the original TV show run had ended in 2008 just short of 150 before it reached the 2000-episode mark. "The love we have for this program brought everyone related to it back together to complete just those 150 episodes to reach that 2000 episode. This show deserves that," Ektaa said.

That’s not all! Ektaa's next big reveal was about the lead of the reboot. “We are bringing politics into entertainment, or better, a politician into entertainment,” said Ektaa, talking about much-loved Tulsi’s character.

Earlier reports stated that celebrated politician Smriti Irani, who played the role of Tulsi Virani in the OG show, will reprise her role in the reboot.

As for casting actors for Mihir’s character, a source confirmed to us that Amar Upadhyay, Cezzane Khan, and Ronit Roy are still in contention for the same.