Fresh off the success of Dhurandhar: The Revenge, actor Udaybir Sandhu, who played Pinda, actor Ranveer Singh’s friend, is taking a moment to reflect. While he’s enjoying the spotlight, he hasn’t forgotten the struggle that shaped his journey.

Exclusive | I was liked for Chamkila’s role before Diljit Dosanjh: Udaybir Sandhu

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Opening up about a moment that could have changed his career trajectory, Udaybir reveals he almost landed the lead role in Amar Singh Chamkila (2024), a part that eventually went to actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh.

“I had auditioned for Chamkila’s part. I had done a lot of research and I was totally invested in it. I was the one who was liked for the part,” he says. However, things didn’t go as planned. According to the 27-year-old, director Imtiaz Ali “always wanted a singer for it… they didn’t think a non-singer would be able to perform it”.

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{{^usCountry}} Despite the disappointment, Udaybir holds no bitterness. “When I got to know that Diljit had been cast for the role instead of me, I understood the decision. He did a great job in the film, but I could have played it very well too because I was invested,” he admits. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Despite the disappointment, Udaybir holds no bitterness. “When I got to know that Diljit had been cast for the role instead of me, I understood the decision. He did a great job in the film, but I could have played it very well too because I was invested,” he admits. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} And what initially felt like a setback eventually turned into an opportunity, as the same audition helped him land another role in the film. “It was due to my audition for Amar Singh Chamkila that I later got the chance to play (late Punjabi singer) Shinda’s role in the film,” he shares. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} And what initially felt like a setback eventually turned into an opportunity, as the same audition helped him land another role in the film. “It was due to my audition for Amar Singh Chamkila that I later got the chance to play (late Punjabi singer) Shinda’s role in the film,” he shares. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Looking back, Udaybir believes the struggles he faced have made his current success more meaningful. “If you get a chance early on, it’s almost like a fluke… you stop doing that kind of hard work. So you need that struggle, that hustle,” he ends. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Looking back, Udaybir believes the struggles he faced have made his current success more meaningful. “If you get a chance early on, it’s almost like a fluke… you stop doing that kind of hard work. So you need that struggle, that hustle,” he ends. {{/usCountry}}

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Along with Diljit in lead role, Amar Singh Chamkila also saw actor Parineeti Chopra.

About Udaybir

Udaybir debuted in Hindi films with Akshay Kumar’s Gold (2018). A former national-level hockey player from Punjab, he also helped train the cast for the sport. Alongside acting, he has worked as a model in India and South Africa.

Prior to Dhurandhar: The Revenge, he also featured in Ikk Kudi opposite Shehnaaz Gill.

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