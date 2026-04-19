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Exclusive | I was liked for Chamkila’s role before Diljit Dosanjh: Udaybir Sandhu

Udaybir reflects on losing the lead role in Amar Singh Chamkila to Diljit Dosanjh, and shares how that loss helped him see things in different light 

Updated on: Apr 19, 2026 04:16 pm IST
By Vishakha Pandit
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Fresh off the success of Dhurandhar: The Revenge, actor Udaybir Sandhu, who played Pinda, actor Ranveer Singh’s friend, is taking a moment to reflect. While he’s enjoying the spotlight, he hasn’t forgotten the struggle that shaped his journey.

Exclusive | I was liked for Chamkila’s role before Diljit Dosanjh: Udaybir Sandhu

Opening up about a moment that could have changed his career trajectory, Udaybir reveals he almost landed the lead role in Amar Singh Chamkila (2024), a part that eventually went to actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh.

“I had auditioned for Chamkila’s part. I had done a lot of research and I was totally invested in it. I was the one who was liked for the part,” he says. However, things didn’t go as planned. According to the 27-year-old, director Imtiaz Ali “always wanted a singer for it… they didn’t think a non-singer would be able to perform it”.

Along with Diljit in lead role, Amar Singh Chamkila also saw actor Parineeti Chopra.

About Udaybir

Udaybir debuted in Hindi films with Akshay Kumar’s Gold (2018). A former national-level hockey player from Punjab, he also helped train the cast for the sport. Alongside acting, he has worked as a model in India and South Africa.

Prior to Dhurandhar: The Revenge, he also featured in Ikk Kudi opposite Shehnaaz Gill.

 
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Home / HTCity / Cinema / Exclusive | I was liked for Chamkila’s role before Diljit Dosanjh: Udaybir Sandhu
Home / HTCity / Cinema / Exclusive | I was liked for Chamkila’s role before Diljit Dosanjh: Udaybir Sandhu
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