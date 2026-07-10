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Exclusive! Inside Palak Purswani’s minimalist wedding to Rohan Khanna: It felt like a blessing

Palak Purswani and Rohan Khanna have wed in a serene sunrise ceremony, prioritising intimacy over publicity.The actor exclusively reflects on their special day

Updated on: Jul 10, 2026 03:20 PM IST
By S Farah Rizvi
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Actor Palak Purswani has tied the knot with marketing professional Rohan Khanna, following their engagement last April. Reflecting on the union, she says, “The feeling is surreal for us.”

Palak Purswani and Rohan Khanna
Palak Purswani and Rohan Khanna

Addressing the decision to keep their wedding a low-key affair, Palak explains, “Rohan and I have always believed that some moments become even more beautiful when they are protected before they are celebrated. We wanted to experience this phase as two people in love rather than through the lens of constant public updates. Our relationship has always been deeply personal, and our wedding was an extension of that. Once everything fell into place and our dream became a reality, we felt ready to share it with everyone.”

The couple navigated a significant venue shift, moving their plans from Jordan to India. “There were moments when our plans changed completely, but it was a blessing that things remained away from the public eye and media hype,” she notes. “Otherwise, we would have felt the pressure of constantly justifying every decision. Instead, we focused on what truly mattered—our relationship.” Ultimately, the pair wed at the serene Isha Yoga Center in Coimbatore.

For the couple, opting for a minimalist aesthetic was a liberating choice rather than a challenge. “We never wanted a wedding that was grand for the sake of being grand. We wanted every element to have intention and meaning,” she says. “The biggest ‘hero’ of our wedding was always meant to be Adiyogi, not the decor. We consciously chose a minimalist aesthetic, incorporating elegant white florals and timeless details that complemented the surroundings instead of competing with them. It allowed every guest to truly experience the energy of the space and remain present throughout the ceremony.”

Looking ahead, the newlyweds are eager to embrace new adventures. “We’re looking forward to traveling together, creating a home filled with love, and enjoying the simple joys of married life,” Palak says. “Both of us have busy careers, but we are equally excited about building a life rooted in love, spirituality, and shared experiences. Right now, we’re simply soaking in this beautiful new chapter.”

Inside Palak Purswani’s minimalist wedding to Rohan Khanna
 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
S Farah Rizvi

S Farah Rizvi writes on Bollywood, OTT, television and culture for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement, HT City.

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