Exclusive! Inside Palak Purswani’s minimalist wedding to Rohan Khanna: It felt like a blessing

Actor Palak Purswani has tied the knot with marketing professional Rohan Khanna, following their engagement last April. Reflecting on the union, she says, “The feeling is surreal for us.”

Palak Purswani and Rohan Khanna

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Addressing the decision to keep their wedding a low-key affair, Palak explains, “Rohan and I have always believed that some moments become even more beautiful when they are protected before they are celebrated. We wanted to experience this phase as two people in love rather than through the lens of constant public updates. Our relationship has always been deeply personal, and our wedding was an extension of that. Once everything fell into place and our dream became a reality, we felt ready to share it with everyone.”

The couple navigated a significant venue shift, moving their plans from Jordan to India. “There were moments when our plans changed completely, but it was a blessing that things remained away from the public eye and media hype,” she notes. “Otherwise, we would have felt the pressure of constantly justifying every decision. Instead, we focused on what truly mattered—our relationship.” Ultimately, the pair wed at the serene Isha Yoga Center in Coimbatore.

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{{^usCountry}} Describing the big day, Palak shares, “It felt surreal from beginning to end. On June 26, we held an intimate sunrise ceremony in front of the majestic Adiyogi statue, with only our closest family and loved ones present. As the first rays of the sun touched the idol, we took our pheras; it honestly felt like time had stood still.” She recalls that subtle details enhanced the atmosphere: “A gentle drizzle during the ceremony, a beautiful rainbow in the sky, and an overwhelming sense of peace—everyone present could feel it. It wasn’t just a wedding; it felt like a blessing.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Describing the big day, Palak shares, “It felt surreal from beginning to end. On June 26, we held an intimate sunrise ceremony in front of the majestic Adiyogi statue, with only our closest family and loved ones present. As the first rays of the sun touched the idol, we took our pheras; it honestly felt like time had stood still.” She recalls that subtle details enhanced the atmosphere: “A gentle drizzle during the ceremony, a beautiful rainbow in the sky, and an overwhelming sense of peace—everyone present could feel it. It wasn’t just a wedding; it felt like a blessing.” {{/usCountry}}

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For the couple, opting for a minimalist aesthetic was a liberating choice rather than a challenge. “We never wanted a wedding that was grand for the sake of being grand. We wanted every element to have intention and meaning,” she says. “The biggest ‘hero’ of our wedding was always meant to be Adiyogi, not the decor. We consciously chose a minimalist aesthetic, incorporating elegant white florals and timeless details that complemented the surroundings instead of competing with them. It allowed every guest to truly experience the energy of the space and remain present throughout the ceremony.”

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Looking ahead, the newlyweds are eager to embrace new adventures. “We’re looking forward to traveling together, creating a home filled with love, and enjoying the simple joys of married life,” Palak says. “Both of us have busy careers, but we are equally excited about building a life rooted in love, spirituality, and shared experiences. Right now, we’re simply soaking in this beautiful new chapter.”



Inside Palak Purswani’s minimalist wedding to Rohan Khanna