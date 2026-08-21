Exclusive| Kareena Kapoor Khan not expecting a baby; Here's the truth

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan's latest spotting has got the internet buzzing with netizens guessing if she is expecting her third child with husband Saif Ali Khan. The video shows Kareena walking towards her car with her team following her.

Kareena Kapoor Khan was spotted earlier on Friday.

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At one point one of her team member holds an umbrella in front of her, blocking the view for the paps. A supposed bumb and the blocking of cameras has led netizens to wonder rather aloud if Bebo is indeed pregnant.

The truth behind the video

Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is mother of Taimur and Jeh, is NOT pregnant. A source close to the actor said, “Kareena is not pregnant. This is not true.”

Check out the video

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{{^usCountry}} Kareena and Saif recently returned from a beautiful beach holiday with their children. The family had gone there together to celebrate Saif's 56th birthday on August 16. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Kareena and Saif recently returned from a beautiful beach holiday with their children. The family had gone there together to celebrate Saif's 56th birthday on August 16. {{/usCountry}}

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The actor posted several pictures from the holiday to give fans a glimpse of their downtime.

Also Read | Inside Bollywood summer vacations: Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor to Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput

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When Kareena told Saif not to have more kids

In an earlier interview, Kareena got candid about her family plans and told Saif they should not have more kids. Saif is also father to Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan from his first marriage with Amrita Singh.

Speaking to Vogue, Kareena said, “Saif has had a child every decade—in his twenties, thirties, forties and now in his fifties. I’ve told him, in your sixties, that’s not happening. I think only a man as broad-minded as Saif could be a father of four children at very different stages. He gives his time to them all. And now, with Jeh, we are trying to balance it out. We’ve made a pact that when he’s shooting for a film, I will try not to work on one at the same time [and vice versa]

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