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Exclusive | King actor Akshay Oberoi: My wife refused to share the bed with me after Flesh

Akshay Oberoi opens up about reuniting with Siddharth Anand in King

Published on: Jun 15, 2026 01:09 pm IST
By Mahima Pandey
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Actor Akshay Oberoi is currently busy gearing up for King, one of the most awaited Bollywood films of the year. It marks his first project with actor Shah Rukh Khan, but serves as a reunion with director Siddharth Anand. In the past, Akshay worked with the filmmaker on the web series Flesh (2020) and Fighter (2024). Talking about Siddharth, Akshay shares, “He's my favourite. Mamta Anand (Siddharth’s wife, producer and co-owner of Marflix Pictures) and Siddharth Anand are like my guardian angels in this business. We had done a show called Flesh together. It stars Swara Bhasker and I, where I was the antagonist. It was one of my favourite roles, this transvestite, flesh trade owner. Khookhaar aadmi tha woh.”

Akshay Oberoi and his wife

When pointed out how the show was gripping but at times difficult to watch, Akshay says, “Yeah, I don't blame you at all. My wife refused to share a bed with me for a lot of weeks after watching it. It is very difficult to watch. But it was a very good show. A lot of people never watched it. They (producers) said, ‘We really loved working with you on that. We'll do something together, we promise.’ But aise log baat karte hain industry mein yaar. No one actually comes through with that kind of thing. And they came back to me with Fighter. It was like a total 360 opposite character. Deshbhakt, masoom, innocent, like a fun loving guy. It was completely different, as in Bashir Khan, Bash. Totally different from what they gave me in Flesh.”

King is currently being shot in Cape Town, South Africa. Pictures of Deepika Padukone and SRK shooting a romantic song recently went viral online. Interestingly, King also marks Akshay's third film with Deepika after Fighter and Piku (2015).

Apart from King, Akshay also has Toxic is his line-up. Also starring Rocking Star Yash, Nayanthara, Kiara Advani and Tara Sutaria, the film is scheduled to arrive in theatres this year.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Mahima Pandey

Mahima Pandey is a journalist at HT City, who believes that being a bridge between the entertainment industry and the public is an honour. She enjoys Bollywood updates, films, fashion trends and gossip from the industry as much as any other movie buff, which helps her write things worth your time.

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Home / HTCity / Cinema / Exclusive | King actor Akshay Oberoi: My wife refused to share the bed with me after Flesh
Home / HTCity / Cinema / Exclusive | King actor Akshay Oberoi: My wife refused to share the bed with me after Flesh
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