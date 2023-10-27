Exclusive: Lalu Prasad Yadav’s biopic in making

Lalu Prasad Yadav, a prominent Indian politician, has been a subject of much interest and attention always due to various reasons. And now, his life story will be showcased in an upcoming biopic, which has been in the works for the past 5-6 months, according to a top official of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) party. “The film is indeed happening and the work has been going on for last 5-6 months,” said the official. Work on the upcoming biopic is going on for last 5-6 months.

Another source close to the development tells us exclusively, “The rights of the scripts have been taken from Yadav’s family and it’s Prakash Jha’s production that will be taking forward the project. Also, Yadav’s son Tejashwi Prasad is financing it and the money has been already given out to kick start the work.”

When asked what all can one expect from the content of the film, the source shares that it’s too early to reveal. “But it will definitely delve into the lesser-known aspects of his life and provide a comprehensive understanding of his journey and achievements. Final touches are being given to the script and very soon, the casting for the same will also begin. As per the discussions going on, it will have actors from the Hindi belt.”

When we reached out to Prakash Jha for a comment on his association with the project, he laughed it off. However, State Spokesperson of the RJD, Chitranjan Gagan didn’t entirely deny the possibility, nor accepted it. He says, “If a biopic is being made on RJD chief Lalu Prasad, it is a good thing . There is keen interest among all sections of people including youngsters about the life of Laluji and how he brought a silent revolution of social justice. In the past, lot of books have been written and films have been made on Lalu ji."

