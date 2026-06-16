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Exclusive | Mimoh Chakraborty reacts to Haunted 3D Echoes of the Past's heavy use of AI being trolled: No film's perfect

Discussions around Haunted 3D Echoes of the Past have focused on its VFX and excessive AI use. It's lead actor Mimoh Chakraborty breaks his silence.

Published on: Jun 16, 2026 05:44 pm IST
By Rishabh Suri
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Mimoh Chakraborty can’t contain his happiness as he speaks to us. His latest film, Haunted 3D: Echoes of the Past has done well at the box office. Before the release though, things were looking bleak- limited release, no big star name attached, and on top of everything, seven other films competing for attention at the box office. It has collected 13 crores so far in four days since it's release.

Mimoh Chakraborty stars in Haunted 3D Echoes of the Past

Speaking to HT City, Mimoh exclusively tells us, “I'm just very, very happy with the audience response to the film after all the adversities and all the challenges. It's been a very grueling and trying time for us, even until the last moment of the release. And now getting so much of love and appreciation from the fans, it's a dream come true.”

Mimoh, the song of legendary actor Mithun Chakraborty, had kickstarted his acting career in 2008 with the film Jimmy. Haunted 3D, India's first stereoscopic 3D film released in 2011, and became a success. Post that, however, it's been some wait for him to taste success.

Asked about how it's been until Haunted happened recently, he quips, “It’s the life of every actor. I could tell you it's been challenging, frustrating, but no. Every actor's journey has been challenging because we all are trying to find ourselves in the next project. It's still an ongoing journey.”

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Rishabh Suri

Rishabh Suri writes for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement HT City. From Bollywood to Hollywood, from Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam films, to OTT and television- he covers it all.

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Home / HTCity / Cinema / Exclusive | Mimoh Chakraborty reacts to Haunted 3D Echoes of the Past's heavy use of AI being trolled: No film's perfect
Home / HTCity / Cinema / Exclusive | Mimoh Chakraborty reacts to Haunted 3D Echoes of the Past's heavy use of AI being trolled: No film's perfect
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