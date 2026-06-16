Exclusive | Mimoh Chakraborty reacts to Haunted 3D Echoes of the Past's heavy use of AI being trolled: No film's perfect

Mimoh Chakraborty can’t contain his happiness as he speaks to us. His latest film, Haunted 3D: Echoes of the Past has done well at the box office. Before the release though, things were looking bleak- limited release, no big star name attached, and on top of everything, seven other films competing for attention at the box office. It has collected ₹13 crores so far in four days since it's release.

Mimoh Chakraborty stars in Haunted 3D Echoes of the Past

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Speaking to HT City, Mimoh exclusively tells us, “I'm just very, very happy with the audience response to the film after all the adversities and all the challenges. It's been a very grueling and trying time for us, even until the last moment of the release. And now getting so much of love and appreciation from the fans, it's a dream come true.”

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{{^usCountry}} What has especially been at the centre of conversations around the film is the VFX and excessive use of AI. There are glitches in the film when being played in theatres, like the car’s number plate also keeps changing between shots. We ask Mimoh what happened. He shares with us, “We balanced it out, we have not completely used AI. There were so many shots in the film which had to be made for 3D specifically. But when it comes to the making, Vikram Bhatt sir is the best person to answer this… I don't know the genius behind the technology. All I know is that we had shot some scenes particularly to create that world, we were not getting the desired result. So for those scenes, we had to use AI. That is beyond my comprehension. If you tell me something about video games, I can tell you because I know, but when it comes to this technology, I'm completely dumbfounded. On a serious note, people will see whatever they want to and find technicalities. No film is ever perfect.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} What has especially been at the centre of conversations around the film is the VFX and excessive use of AI. There are glitches in the film when being played in theatres, like the car’s number plate also keeps changing between shots. We ask Mimoh what happened. He shares with us, “We balanced it out, we have not completely used AI. There were so many shots in the film which had to be made for 3D specifically. But when it comes to the making, Vikram Bhatt sir is the best person to answer this… I don't know the genius behind the technology. All I know is that we had shot some scenes particularly to create that world, we were not getting the desired result. So for those scenes, we had to use AI. That is beyond my comprehension. If you tell me something about video games, I can tell you because I know, but when it comes to this technology, I'm completely dumbfounded. On a serious note, people will see whatever they want to and find technicalities. No film is ever perfect.” {{/usCountry}}

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Mimoh, the song of legendary actor Mithun Chakraborty, had kickstarted his acting career in 2008 with the film Jimmy. Haunted 3D, India's first stereoscopic 3D film released in 2011, and became a success. Post that, however, it's been some wait for him to taste success.

Asked about how it's been until Haunted happened recently, he quips, “It’s the life of every actor. I could tell you it's been challenging, frustrating, but no. Every actor's journey has been challenging because we all are trying to find ourselves in the next project. It's still an ongoing journey.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Rishabh Suri ...Read More Rishabh Suri writes for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement HT City. From Bollywood to Hollywood, from Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam films, to OTT and television- he covers it all. Read Less

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