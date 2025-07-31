Search
Thu, Jul 31, 2025
Mithun Chakraborty once outshone Amitabh Bachchan, says film exhibitor: ‘He charged 1 lakh a day'

HT Entertainment Desk
Updated on: Jul 31, 2025 06:04 am IST

Mithun Chakraborty, the original 'Disco Dancer', gained immense popularity in the 1980s and 90s, revitalising single-screen theatres in regions like Bihar.

Known as Hindi cinema’s original ‘Disco Dancer’, Mithun Chakraborty enjoyed unprecedented popularity in the 1980s and 90s. He often challenged the industry's stereotypical image of a Bollywood hero. Despite not fitting the conventional mould, Mithun became a bankable star whose films were a lifeline for many single-screen theatres, especially in regions like Bihar.

How Mithun kept the single screens alive

In a recent episode of the Digital Commentary podcast, Vishek Chauhan, owner of Roopbani Cinema—one of Bihar’s oldest theatres—shared how Mithun’s stardom kept the business afloat during challenging times.

“Mithun is a legend, no matter what anyone says. There was a time when he gave us two films every month. Every Mithun film opened with 100% occupancy. We knew the week would be good if it were his movie. Mithun Chakravarthy ne single screeen ko sambhala hua tha jab Bollywood dheere dheere apni elitist daur me nikal gaya tha (Mithun Chakraborty had kept single-screen cinemas alive when Bollywood slowly drifted into its elitist phase)," said Vishek.

"There was a period between 85-90 when Mithun Chakraborthy was rubbing shoulders with the top. Sometimes, people would place him above Amitabh Bachchan, that Mithun has become so big and given so many hits, so he has seen that kind of stardom too," Vishek added.

Vishak also highlighted the unique business model behind Mithun’s films. Shot primarily in Ooty and often produced by Rajeev Babbar, the movies were low-budget but profitable. He explained that Mithun would charge 1 lakh a day, but filming had to be in Ooty. The crew would stay at the Monarch Hotel, which he owned. The film would reach the theatre owners in Ooty.

Mithun's latest work

Mithun recently starred the rom-com legal drama Shreeman vs Shreemati which released in May this year. He is also featured in Vivek Agnihotri’s historical-political film The Bengal Files: Right To Life, set to release on September 5, 2025

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
