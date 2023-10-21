EXCLUSIVE | Mohit Raina's day out with HT City: My daughter was born here, so Delhi will always be special

Exploring the heart of Delhi, Connaught Place (CP), exclusively with HT City, actor Mohit Raina, recently seen in The Freelancer, indulges into the famous street savouries Kachodi and kullhad chai, and reminisces about the culture, connection, and speciality of the capital.

Childhood memories with Delhi

Mohit Raina explores CP, Delhi

I am originally from Jammu and Kashmir. Delhi used to be a yearly summer vacation visit as one of my maamas used to stay there. Every year, I used to spend my summers there. We used to go to India Gate with all my cousins at times. It was the most enjoyable and memorable time of the year for me. Hum Sholay film ki VHS dekhte rehte the, then we used to go out ghoomne, especially to Lotus temple. Ek baar mera camera paani mai gir gaya tha, and I got scolded a lot. I will always cherish those childhood days spent here, no matter wherever I go.

Special connection with the capital

Now, I mostly come to Delhi for promotions of my projects or if I have any shoots. I have many friends who are settled in Delhi, so if there is a get together with them, I visit. Because I have friends here, it still stays close to my heart. I wish I visited more often though. Every time I come here, it is a nostalgia of those good old days. I also used to go to CP to eat ice cream with my niece. Moreover, my daughter was born here so Delhi will always be special.

Dilli Dilwalon Ki

Dilli Dilwalon ki is the most appropriate term for the people here. My friends who are settled in Delhi are the most generous and dildaar ones. It is absolutely true. I never got an opportunity to shoot here for any projects and I have only visited studios to promote, but dilliwalon ke dil ko aur jaanne ka mauka miljaaye toh maza ajaega.

Wishlist places to visit

Ram ke chole bhature Virat Kohli ne itne famous kar diye toh I really want to go there and eat them, because I haven’t got the chance till now. Jammu mai jawan ke chole bhature famous hote the, and I used to binge on them during college days, so kabhi mauka Mila toh I want to try Ram ke as well. I have also heard about Paranthe wali gali so much, would love to go there once and try all the famous delicacies that I’ve heard about till now. Mujhe Raj Ghat bhi jaana hai, to pay my respect to the Father of the Nation.

What should Mumbai learn from Delhi and vice versa?

Mumbai should learn how to make samosa and how to fly kites, because Delhi does these things best. I don’t think I’ve had better samosas than here in the capital. Moreover, there’s another level of expertise and excitement in flying kites on Independence Day here. And, Delhi should learn from Mumbai how to kill time when stuck in traffic for hours and how to play the festival Holi.

