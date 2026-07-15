Exclusive | Palak Purswani on her Adiyogi wedding with Rohan Khanna: 'We didn't choose the place; it chose us'

Actor Palak Purswani's wedding to entrepreneur Rohan Khanna has become one of the most talked-about celebrity weddings of the season — not because of its scale, but because of where it happened. The couple recently exchanged vows before the 112-foot Adiyogi statue at the Isha Yoga Center in Coimbatore, in what is known as the first-ever wedding to take place at the iconic site. But according to the newlyweds, the venue wasn't something they planned; it was something they were led to.

Palak Purswani and Rohan Khanna

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"We didn't choose the place. The place chose us," Purswani tells HT City in her first interview after the wedding. “I'm getting thousands of DMs asking how we managed to get permission, what the cost was and whether weddings will happen there again. We genuinely don't know. It was a Mahadev milaaye jodi,” she adds.

The journey to Adiyogi, however, wasn't straightforward. Before arriving at the spiritual destination, the couple had explored venues across Jordan, Saudi Arabia and India. "We even got permissions for Petra," recalls Khanna, adding, "But every time we came close to finalising something, there was another roadblock. Eventually, we surrendered and prayed that whatever was meant for us would happen."

That surrender, they believe, changed everything.

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{{^usCountry}} “We weren't looking for the most beautiful backdrop anymore. We were looking for a place that reflected who we truly are. Spirituality has always been a huge part of both our lives, even before we met each other. The moment Adiyogi came to our minds, there was no debate,” says Purswani. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “We weren't looking for the most beautiful backdrop anymore. We were looking for a place that reflected who we truly are. Spirituality has always been a huge part of both our lives, even before we met each other. The moment Adiyogi came to our minds, there was no debate,” says Purswani. {{/usCountry}}

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Permission for the ceremony came just 28 days before the wedding, after weeks of uncertainty. Khanna tells us, "Even today, we don't know how it happened. We got a call saying it had been approved. There wasn't even a policy in place because something like this hadn't happened before."

A wedding without spectacle

Despite wearing couture by leading designers, the couple consciously stayed away from an extravagant celebration. Only about 70 guests attended the ceremony.

"Adiyogi was the hero," Purswani says, adding, "We never wanted the décor or the mandap to overshadow the place. Otherwise, it would've become just another celebrity wedding."

Instead, the couple focused on personalised details inspired by Shiva; from rudraksha motifs and trishul detailing to bail patra incorporated into the varmala.

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Equally deliberate was their decision not to turn the wedding into a content production. Khanna says, “We never chose the venue because it would look good on Instagram. If that had been our intention, I don't think Mahadev would've allowed it to happen.”

'It felt like Mahadev was present'

For the couple, the biggest confirmation came on the wedding day itself.

Khanna recalled, "It had rained every day before the ceremony. We were told June is peak monsoon there and strong winds can even blow away the mandap. But on our wedding day, not a single drop fell."

Purswani remembers another moment vividly; "During our pheras, there was sunshine and suddenly a rainbow appeared. The moment the ceremony ended, it started pouring. It genuinely felt like Mahadev was present with us."

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Finding love in the most unexpected way

Their relationship, they say, has been rooted in spirituality from the very beginning. The two first met briefly at a restaurant through mutual friends before reconnecting months later when Khanna slid into Purswani's Instagram DM.

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"I didn't even know his surname," Purswani laughs, adding, "What stayed with me was how simple and grounded he was."

For Khanna, the certainty came almost immediately. "Three days after we properly met, I knew I wanted to marry her."

Months later, he proposed in Cappadocia, Turkey, against the backdrop of hot air balloons while Ed Sheeran's Perfect played—a proposal that almost didn't happen because of bad weather.

'I still want to be known as an actor'

While wedding photographs continue to flood social media, Purswani says she's eager to shift focus back to work.

She acknowledges that Instagram has transformed the entertainment industry, opening doors to brands and collaborations, but admits that the growing emphasis on follower count worries her.

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"It hurts when casting calls ask for actors with one or two million followers," she says, adding, "Instagram has changed the game and I'm grateful for it, but I still want to be known as an actor before an influencer."

Her next dream is clear. “I'd love to be part of a Netflix series and play something audiences haven't seen me do before. I've played negative characters for years. Now I want to surprise people,” Purswani ends.