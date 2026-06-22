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Exclusive | Pankaj Tripathi rushes to Patna after attack on brother; Condition stable: Source

Pankaj Tripathi's elder brother was attacked with sharp objects and is undergoing treatment after sustaining injuries

Updated on: Jun 22, 2026 06:07 pm IST
By Vishakha Pandit
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On Monday, reports emerged that actor Pankaj Tripathi’s elder brother, Vijayendranath Tripathi, was attacked with a sharp object and seriously injured in Bihar’s Gopalganj district. HT City has learnt that the actor has since reached Patna to be by his brother’s side.

Actor Pankaj Tripathi

A source tells us, “Pankaj has reached Patna to see his brother. He is in no condition to speak right now given the situation.” Sharing an update on Vijayendranath’s health, the source adds, “He has sustained multiple injuries. But he is stable, nothing life-threatening at this point.”

Vijayendranath Tiwari is now in stable condition after being attacked over a land dispute in Bihar on Sunday, sources confirm
 
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Home / HTCity / Cinema / Exclusive | Pankaj Tripathi rushes to Patna after attack on brother; Condition stable: Source
Home / HTCity / Cinema / Exclusive | Pankaj Tripathi rushes to Patna after attack on brother; Condition stable: Source
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