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Exclusive | Pratyusha Banerjee's mom Soma on Bombay HC acquitting Rahul Raj Singh: Usko chorrna hain nahin, yeh toh galat hain!

Actor Rahul Raj Singh was acquitted by the Bombay High Court in the suicide case of Pratyusha Banerjee, raising questions from her parents.

Updated on: Oct 1, 2026, 15:04:29 IST
By S Farah Rizvi
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The Bombay High Court on Wednesday acquitted actor-producer Rahul Raj Singh in the 2016 suicide case of television actor Pratyusha Banerjee, granting him relief at the pre-trial stage.

The late actor Pratyusha Banerjee (extreme right) with her parents
The late actor Pratyusha Banerjee (extreme right) with her parents

Speaking to us on the verdict, Soma Banerjee, mother of the late actor, said, “Usko chorrna hain nahin, yeh toh galat hain. Session court mein already hain case, how can this verdict happen. How can he be released by calling him innocent, this is the big question. Koi saboot nahin dekha, kuch nahin. Prima Facie mein session court bol chuka hain ya toh session court ko rakho ya high court, kuch toh karo aisa.”

She added that she was present during the hearing on Wednesday, stating, “The hearing was attended by Shankar (Banerjee-husband) who left it midway because yeh sahi nahi hain.”

She further stated, “Kya nyay? Bharosa toh hain judiciary pe else 10 years we wouldn't have waited. I am discussing this with my husband and legal team on what should be the next step from our side.”

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
S Farah Rizvi

S Farah Rizvi writes on Bollywood, OTT, television and culture for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement, HT City.

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