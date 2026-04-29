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Exclusive | Rahul Roy reacts to viral dance video with content creator, which left internet asking ‘kya majboori thi?’

A video of actor Rahul Roy dancing with an unknown Instagram creator has gone viral, evoking extreme reactions on the internet. The actor speaks up. 

Published on: Apr 29, 2026 09:24 pm IST
By Rishabh Suri
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‘Why, Rahul Roy?’ is a question many have been asking on social media since Tuesday. It all began when a video, featuring the actor alongside an unknown creator, went viral on Instagram.

A video featuring Rahul Roy with an Instagram creator has left his fans puzzled.

The video shows him and the creator, who goes by the handle Dr Vanita Ghadage Desai, dancing to Tere Dar Pe Sanam, a song belonging to the 1993 film Phir Teri Kahaani Yaad Aayi featuring Rahul opposite Pooja Bhatt.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Rishabh Suri

Rishabh Suri writes for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement HT City. From Bollywood to Hollywood, from Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam films, to OTT and television- he covers it all.

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Home / HTCity / Cinema / Exclusive | Rahul Roy reacts to viral dance video with content creator, which left internet asking ‘kya majboori thi?’
Home / HTCity / Cinema / Exclusive | Rahul Roy reacts to viral dance video with content creator, which left internet asking ‘kya majboori thi?’
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