Exclusive | Rahul Roy reacts to viral dance video with content creator, which left internet asking ‘kya majboori thi?’

‘Why, Rahul Roy?’ is a question many have been asking on social media since Tuesday. It all began when a video, featuring the actor alongside an unknown creator, went viral on Instagram.

A video featuring Rahul Roy with an Instagram creator has left his fans puzzled.

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The video shows him and the creator, who goes by the handle Dr Vanita Ghadage Desai, dancing to Tere Dar Pe Sanam, a song belonging to the 1993 film Phir Teri Kahaani Yaad Aayi featuring Rahul opposite Pooja Bhatt.

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{{^usCountry}} Internet was left puzzled, and the comments on the video, which has more than three million views in two days, were proof. They ranged from “Aisa kya majboori hai yaar' to ‘Seems as if he was forced to make reels.. no emotions at all.. He is Bollywood actor yaar’. When HT City shares the same with Rahul, he refuses to believe it has gone viral, but admits he wasn't game for it originally. He exclusively tells us, "Viral toh nahi hua… but compulsion ho gaya tha. Now I am not doing to do that again. Thank you to all." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Internet was left puzzled, and the comments on the video, which has more than three million views in two days, were proof. They ranged from “Aisa kya majboori hai yaar' to ‘Seems as if he was forced to make reels.. no emotions at all.. He is Bollywood actor yaar’. When HT City shares the same with Rahul, he refuses to believe it has gone viral, but admits he wasn't game for it originally. He exclusively tells us, "Viral toh nahi hua… but compulsion ho gaya tha. Now I am not doing to do that again. Thank you to all." {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Rahul Roy has been an actor for close to four decades now. He had a dream debut in the form of Aashiqui (1990), which has acquired a cult status. He went on to star in Mahesh Bhatt's horror film Junoon and Gumrah among others. He won the reality show Bigg Boss in 2006, and was most recently seen in Kanu Behl's directorial Agra. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Rahul Roy has been an actor for close to four decades now. He had a dream debut in the form of Aashiqui (1990), which has acquired a cult status. He went on to star in Mahesh Bhatt's horror film Junoon and Gumrah among others. He won the reality show Bigg Boss in 2006, and was most recently seen in Kanu Behl's directorial Agra. {{/usCountry}}

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Rishabh Suri ...Read More Rishabh Suri writes for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement HT City. From Bollywood to Hollywood, from Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam films, to OTT and television- he covers it all. Read Less

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