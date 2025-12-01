Rahul Roy 'off to another event' as video of him singing at Bihar wedding goes viral

Remember Rahul Roy, the heartthrob of the 1990 blockbuster Aashiqui? The actor, who has largely stepped away from the Bollywood spotlight in recent years, has been making appearances at private events. After a video of him singing at a wedding in Bihar went viral, the 90s star is already on the move again. This time, he is headed to another gig. Rahul Roy’s video of performing at a wedding in Bihar has been going viral.

Rahul Roy off to another event

On Sunday, Rahul shared a series of selfies on Instagram, revealing in his caption that he is on his way to yet another event. In the images, Rahul is posing outdoors against a lush green backdrop.

He is wearing a crisp white suit with a patterned collar and a white shirt underneath. He is seen flaunting his medium-length black hair styled neatly and completes his look with a rectangular black sunglasses.

Sharing the images, Rahul wrote, “Working Sunday. Off for an event. See you guys soon.”

The post comes at a time when Rahul’s video of performing at a wedding in Bihar has been going viral. In the video, Rahul is seen performing the popular track Saanson Ki Zaroorat Hai Jaise﻿ from the film.

The 59-year-old was attending the wedding of renowned mathematics educator RK Srivastava's niece in Bihar. He was seen in a suit.

As Saanson Ki Zaroorat Hai Jaise plays in the background, Rahul is seen lip-syncing with a smile. The guests around him are seen standing, clapping along and cheering him on. Since then the video has gone viral on social media.

More about Rahul Roy

Rahul Roy shot to instant fame and became an overnight sensation with his debut film, Aashiqui (1990). After the initial success, Rahul was seen in Junoon (1992), Dilwale Kabhi Na Hare (1992) and Gumrah (1993). He also won the first season of reality show, Bigg Boss, in 2007, which he won. Rahul was also seen in the Zee5 film Cabaret.

In 2020, the actor suffered a brain stroke, while he was shooting for LAC — Live the Battle in Kargil. He was taken to Wockhardt Hospitals, where he underwent angiography of the brain and heart. Later, Rahul was admitted to Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital in the ICU on November 27, 2020.