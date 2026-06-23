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Exclusive: Ranabaali director spills beans on Arnold Vosloo's casting, his mighty action sequence with Vijay Deverakonda

Ranabaali director Rahul Sankritiyan is confident that the face-off between Arnold Vosloo and Vijay Deverakonda is going to get fireworks going in theatres

Updated on: Jun 23, 2026 06:02 pm IST
By Yashika Mathur
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Actor Vijay Deverakonda’s upcoming film Ranabaali has already created buzz with The Mummy antagonist Arnold Vosloo coming on board as the antagonist in the film. The film’s director Rahul Sankrityan confesses that he was star stuck upon meeting the actor.

Rahul Sankritiyan reveals how Arnold Vosloo's casting took place.

Talking about how the casting came about, Rahul who recently released Arnold’s look from the film tells us, “We knew that we wanted a strong Hollywood actor for this part, which is inspired from a real character. So we contacted several agencies for the part. We were keen on Arnold as his work in The Mummy is so well known in India and adds to a strong nostalgia factor as well for audience.”

The filmmaker confesses, “It was definitely a moment of being star stuck for me as well as we have watched his films for so long.I hope that this sentiment resonates with the film lovers as well.”

Also Read | Ranabaali director, Reddit explain why Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna's wedding poster isn't ‘odd’ but authentic

“Arnold had some friends in Hyderabad and in between schedules he would explore the city. He loved the climate of the city and visited so many local temples there,” shares Rahul.

The filmmaker highlights a special fight sequence between Vijay Deverakonda and Arnold.

“The climax scene of the film is the highlight of the film. It took us 16 days to shoot and the drama and chemistry of this scene is crazy,” he says.

 
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Home / HTCity / Cinema / Exclusive: Ranabaali director spills beans on Arnold Vosloo's casting, his mighty action sequence with Vijay Deverakonda
Home / HTCity / Cinema / Exclusive: Ranabaali director spills beans on Arnold Vosloo's casting, his mighty action sequence with Vijay Deverakonda
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