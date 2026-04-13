Exclusive: Ravie Dubey, Sargun Mehta on Baisakhi 2026 with family, food and fervour

Actor Ravie Dubey says Baisakhi celebrations have only grown grander after marrying actor Sargun Mehta. While he’s always loved the festival as a Delhi boy, Mehta adds she keeps the traditions rooted, making it a vibrant, family and friends-filled affair. The couple gives a peek into what their Baisakhi celebrations look like and more.

Ravie and Sargun

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Ravie what is celebrating Baisakhi with Sargun’s family like?

Ravie: They celebrate Baisakhi in a grand way. I grew up in Delhi so I’ve been privy to Punjabi culture but after marrying Sargun it’s a different ball game altogether.

Sargun what is your most vivid Baisakhi memory?

Sargun: We always started with a Gurdwara visit and as a kid I’d grab two rounds of Karah Parshad. The rest was all about food, new clothes and family gatherings.

Who takes longer to pick their Baisakhi look?

Ravie: I’m super indecisive and not good at picking outfits, so Sargun steps in. Many times I’ve been fully dressed and she’s gone, “this is a disaster, change it.” I have kurtas from 15-years ago that I find myself most comfortable in. She gets ready early but requires time because she has to do a lot of work on both our looks.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Sargun: Definitely Ravie, be it his Baisakhi look or any kind of outfit, it’s always him. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sargun: Definitely Ravie, be it his Baisakhi look or any kind of outfit, it’s always him. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Sargun

{{^usCountry}} If you had to pick one song that instantly makes you want to get up and do the bhangra right now, which one would it be? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} If you had to pick one song that instantly makes you want to get up and do the bhangra right now, which one would it be? {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Ravie: I’m an absolute disaster on the dance floor when it comes to bhangra. I can dance, but only when I’ve rehearsed well. If you want me to do something impromptu at a party, it’s an absolute eyesore.

Sargun: Any Karan Aujla or Diljit Dosanjh number. Currently, my top favourites are songs from Dhurandhar (2025).

Is there a childhood memory of a Baisakhi mela that still makes you smile?

Ravie: There was a time, before social media, when Baisakhi and other festivals were all about communities coming together. I miss those days; there would be huge functions, and the entire colony would turn up.

If you look ahead to what more 2026 has in store, does Baisakhi signal the start of that new journey?

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Sargun: Baisakhi is a shubh din and marks the New Year for us. We are working towards a massive quantum leap! If God is kind and with us, I hope it happens soon.

Ravie, now that your role as Lakshman in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana is out, will you finally be allowed to discuss shoot stories over Baisakhi lunch, or is the ‘no work talk at home’ rule still in place?

Now that the teaser is out and (actor) Ranbir bhai’s look has been revealed, a lot more conversation will happen during Baisakhi, over family lunches and dinners. The ‘no work talk’ rule isn’t as strict anymore, but there’s still a filter. I only share a certain amount about the film, even with family, including Sargun.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Ravie & Sargun

Baisakhi Vibes Rapid Fire

Lassi or Masala Chai: Which is the official drink of a Dubey-Mehta Baisakhi?

Both: Lassi

Who is the better Bhangra dancer Ravie or Sargun?

Ravie: Ravie (laughs)

Sargun: We donteven want to say that

Ravie, Okay Sargun is not just better she’s the best Bhangra dancer

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

A grand star-studded party or a quiet, traditional celebration at your new home, Saubhagya?

Both:A grand star-studded party atSaubhagya

Pindi Chole with Bhature or the classic Kara prasad?

Both: Kara prasad

Celebrations in Punjab or Mumbai

Ravie: Both, many celebrations in Mumbai have been memorable but in Punjab the whole family gets together and my parents come down from Delhi, from that standpoint Punjab. When it comes to more private gatherings with friends, that would be Mumbai.

sargun mehta See Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON