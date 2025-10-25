‘Ranbir Kapoor has sacrificed so much for Ramayana’: Shares Lakshman Ravie Dubey; reveals how Yash is on set

One of the most ambitious Bollywood projects of 2026 is Nitesh Tiwari’s much-awaited Ramayana: Part 1 . Apart from the ace director, the biggest highlight of this film is the ensemble star cast, which no one saw coming — Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Rocking star Yash as Ravana, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Sunny Deol as Hanuman and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman. When the film was first announced, it was reported that RK had quit alcohol and non-vegetarian food to portray the role of Lord Rama on the silver screen. Well, in his latest interview, Ranbir’s Lakshman Ravie confirmed that the entire team has made many sacrifices.

Ravie Dubey and his wife Sargun Mehta recently joined Ranveer Allahbadia on his podcast, The Ranveer Show . During the same, Ravie expressed his gratitude for Nitesh Tiwari, Namit Malhotra and Mukesh Chhabra for making him a part of Ramayana: Part 1 . Talking about how the project has deeply influenced the entire team, Ravie shared, “That role changed me. I had to transform myself to do justice to it because the audience can easily tell when you are faking it. I completely altered my routine. In fact, all of us did including Ranbir Kapoor. He has sacrificed so much for this film. This feels more like a yagya. We all did everything in our power to stay true to these characters in how we behave, react, and even speak.”

Much to the delight of fans, Ravie also opened up about his experience of working with Ranbir and Yash, and revealed how the superstars are on set. Talking about RK, Ravie stated, “Ranbir has an incredible aura. He’s quiet, graceful, and deeply committed. Ranbir carries a very soft energy — and I think that’s something everyone who meets him would feel.” Coming to Yash, Ravie shared, “He’s an extremely friendly person — very warm and genuine. Both of them are very different, yet equally kind-hearted.”

Ramayana: Part 1 will arrive in theatres on Diwali 2026, whereas Ramayana: Part 2 is slated to release on Diwali 2027.