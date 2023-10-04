EXCLUSIVE: Rochelle Rao & Keith Sequeira blessed with a baby girl, say it was a surreal moment for us

Actor couple Keith Sequeira, 43, and Rochelle Rao, 34, have announced the arrival of their first baby - a girl. The couple feels "surreal" at the moment. Overwhelmed with emotion, Keith expresses, "It was a combination of being surreal and real. As a father, it's the most beautiful and magical feeling when you first see your child. The process of creating life that you have been a part of is just amazing. God and nature have made this connection. You can just feel the emotions overflowing, as I was crying and laughing together. I was looking at her and Rochelle and almost had tears in my eyes," adding that, "I was with her inside the OT when she was born, and I would not have it any other way. She had a normal delivery, and both baby and Rochelle are doing absolutely fine."

Rochelle and Keith on welcoming their baby girl

The couple is still in the process of choosing a name for their daughter. Keith shares, "We are narrowing down the name of the baby, but haven't reached any conclusion till now." It has been a peaceful time with the baby for them, as he tells us, "The baby is all smiles and honestly, she isn't crying as much. I expected her to cry a lot; she is a very peaceful baby. Girls are daddy's girls, and I just hope I can live up to the weight of that expectation."

Rochelle, speaking about their daughter's demeanor, adds, "She has Keith's patience as it has been quite peaceful so far, touchwood. I am still processing this surreal experience. One part of you is putting her in bed and taking care of every little thing, and the other part of you is suddenly like 'Who is this person that suddenly exists in the world?' She was born on October 1, at around 12 in the afternoon. It was the most special moment I have ever had in my life."

Acknowledging the incredible journey of motherhood, Rochelle emphasises, "I am going to take all the responsibilities one day at a time. But one good takeaway for me is that, for all the people who say that motherhood is something that every woman does, it is the worst way to put it. It is something that we should be making a big deal about and talk about it a lot more. Because, hats off to the women that have been doing this all these years. It takes a lot to bring a child into this world and then the journey after that."

Rochelle also shares her admiration for Keith's support, saying, "Mr. Sequeira has been amazing. I honestly thought that he would be scared, but he is doing pretty cool. He can be a good daddy counselor for the baby. He is being very brave and helpful."

