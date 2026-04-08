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Exclusive | Sanya Malhotra, Rishab Sharma part ways

Rishab Sharma and Sanya Malhotra were together since early 2025 and had kept their relationship lowkey ever since. The two have broken up

Updated on: Apr 08, 2026 03:19 pm IST
By Yashika Mathur
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Actor Sanya Malhotra and Sitarist Rishab Rikhiram Sharma’s relationship has come to an end after being together for over a year. It has been some time that the duo decided to walk their separate paths without making any noise about this.

Sanya Malhotra and Rishab Sharma have parted ways.

Reliable sources confirm to us that Sanya and Rishabh, who reportedly started dating earlier in 2025, parted ways keeping it lowkey. The two have also unfollowed each other on social media.

Another source tells us, “Rishab is now dating someone else but keeping it hush hush”.

Sanya and Rishab never did a hard launch of their relationship. Infact, the two also ensured that they never got seen together. However, the paparazzi have spotted the former couple coming out of the same venue separately, a traditional celebrity culture to avoid getting clicked together.

When it all started

In January 2025, a Reddit user shared a few pictures of Sanya and Rishab spending time together. In one of the photos, Sanya and Rishab were spotted together as the sitarist clicked a photo with a fan.

Sanya Malhotra and Rishab Sharma's relationship rumour started with this picture.
 
bollywood actor sanya malhotra
Home / HTCity / Cinema / Exclusive | Sanya Malhotra, Rishab Sharma part ways
Home / HTCity / Cinema / Exclusive | Sanya Malhotra, Rishab Sharma part ways
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