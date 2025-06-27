Exclusive| Sardaar Ji 3 row: ‘No plans yet to remove Diljit Dosanjh from Border 2’

Diljit Dosanjh continues to find himself in hot water for going ahead with his film Sardaar Ji 3’s release overseas, which features Pakistani actor Hania Amir. The move had sparked backlash online with film bodies demanding a ban on Diljit. Now, there's been growing demand for Diljit to be removed from the upcoming war drama Border 2. Diljit Dosanjh

However, we have learnt from highly placed sources on the film that, as of now, there is no such development. The source says, “There is no plan to replace or remove Diljit from Border 2. The announcement about his casting was made almost nine months back, before any of the unfortunate situations had happened. Almost 40-50 percent of the film’s shooting has already been done, so making any change at this point is not possible.”

On June 25, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees had written letters addressed to Bhushan Kumar (co-producer of Border 2) and actor Sunny Deol, asking them to disassociate from their collaboration with Diljit. However, both of them are yet to reply to the letters. When we reached out to the makers of Border 2 — Nidhi Dutta and Bhushan — our efforts weren’t met with a response at the time of going to press.

Meanwhile, on Friday, FWICE wrote a letter urging Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Home Minister Amit Shah to withdraw the permission granted for the shooting of the film Border 2 at the National Defence Academy (NDA).

Sources claim that the film’s team may issue a statement soon.

Neeru Bajwa deletes Sardaar ji 3 posts from Instagram

On Thursday, a day ahead of Sardaarji 3's release overseas, the film female lead and Diljit’s co-star in film, Neeru Bajwa, deleted all the promotional assets of the film from her Instagram feed including the trailer and songs. While Neeru has not issued a formal statement, her actions have fuelled speculation about her stance on the matter.

Guru Randhawa deactivates X account after cryptic post on Diljit

While artistes like Mika Singh have openly objected to Hania's casting and the decision to release Sardaar Ji 3 overseas, Guru Randhawa too took to X on Thursday to drop a cryptic post that many interpreted as a veiled dig at fellow artist Diljit amid the Sardaar Ji 3 row. "“Lakh pardesi hoyieee, Apna desh nhi bhandi daa. Jehre mulk da khayie, us da bura nhi mangi da,” read a part of Guru's post.

However, in a surprise move on Friday, the singer deactivated his account on X.