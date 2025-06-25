FWICE slams Diljit for defending Sardaar Ji 3 release, Hania Aamir's casting: How have they forgotten Uri, Pulwama?

Amid growing controversy surrounding his upcoming film Sardaar Ji 3, actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh has finally addressed the backlash over the casting of Pakistani actress Hania Aamir stating, “Bahut saari cheezein humare haath mein nahi hoti.” Diljit Dosanjh and Hania Aamir in a still from the film.D

There had been widespread speculation that Hania would be dropped from the film following calls to ban Pakistani artistes in India after the Pahalgam terror attack. However, on Tuesday, when the trailer of the film was released online, her appearance was confirmed, sparking further outrage. Several film bodies in India have since called for a boycott of Diljit and are demanding his removal from the upcoming film Border 2.

Now, finally breaking his silence on the matter, in an interview with BBC Asian Network, Diljit said,, “Jab yeh film bani thi tab situation sab theek tha. We shot this in Feb and then everything was fine. Uske baad, bhut saari badi cheezen humare haath mein nahi hai. Toh producers ne decide kiya ki film obviously ab India toh nahi lagegi, toh overseas release karte hain. Toh producers ka bahut paisa laga hua hai aur jab yeh film bann rahi thi tab aisa kuch tha nahi. They know there will be a loss because you’re removing an entire territory. Even when I signed the film, everything was fine. Now the situation is not in our hands. So if the producers want to release it abroad, I support them.”

Meanwhile, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has raised strong objection to Diljit working with a Pakistani artiste and has written letters to the Government of India asking for strict actions against the film and its makers.

Reacting to Diljit defending Sardaar Ji 3's release overseas, Ashoke Pandit, filmmaker and Chief Advisor, FWICE and President Indian Film and Television Directors’ Association (IFTDA), says, “How have they forgotten Uri, Pulwama, or Mumbai attack or so many other attacks that Pakistan did on our country? Then you are picking up Pakistani artiste when FWICE and other film bodies issued a non cooperation against Pakistan artistes. When an entire country is against that nation, you cherry pick a Pakistani actor. Basically you are trying to be arrogant, trying to be careless about emotions of this country!” adding, “Diljit has not responded and condemned what this actress has spoken about Operation Sindoor and our country. Not once has he spoken against what she said and his silence is raising doubts in minds of people about his intentions.”

On Diljit's former manager Sonali Singh's Instagram post, he further says, “The response (statement on Instagram) is quite childish and it's sad that they are trying to communalise the issue. It has nothing to do with any religion, be it Sikhism or Hinduism. The argument which she is giving - definitely the voice of Diljit - saying that the film was shot before what happened in Pahalgam is quite shameful."

Ask about the reasoning given by Diljit and the film's makers about Sardaar Ji 3 incurring major financial loss if not released, BN Tiwari, President, FWICE, tells us, "Film bani hai, foreign mein shoot hua hai, Pakistan ke 4-5 artist hai, Diljit Dosanjh itne bade star hai, toh paise to lagenge. Iske producers foreigners hai but jo 28 log maare haye hai unki life ki koi keemat nahi hai? Agar money hi issue hai toh hum chanda collect kara sakte hai, India se de denge. India mein bohot patriotic log hai."

Comparing it to Fawad Khan-starrer Abir Gulal, which is yet to see the light of the day, he adds, "Abir Gulaal ko unhone rok diya. Yeh film (Sardaar Ji 3) kya usse badi hai? When the makers of this film didn't react to our initial opposition, we thought that they have replaced the Pakistani artistes but we only got to know through the trailer that they are still in the film."

Tiwari emphasises the issue is not a personal grievance against Diljit. "Humara Diljit Dosanjh se koi lena dena nahi hai. Hum to support karte hai, lekin Operation Sindoor hua and in the middle of all this yeh sab chal raha hai. Till now Diljit hasn't issued a statement connected to the country, or said he is sorry. He doesn't have anything to do with India or Bollywood? Jaha se humari pehchaan bani hai, woh ye hi dharti hai. Personal humara unse koi problem nahi hai," he says, adding, “Sonali ji ka jo statement hai but unhe sochna chahiye ki jo bacche aaj anath ho gaye hai, jinke husband ki death ho gayi. Ek baar bhi inke taraf se koi tweet aaya? Koi statement aayi?”