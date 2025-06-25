Mika Singh accuses Diljit Dosanjh of betraying fans amid Hania Aamir-Sardaar Ji 3 row: ‘People continue to act…’

Earlier this week when Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh dropped the trailer of his upcoming film Sardaar Ji 3 on social media, fans were shocked to see Pakistani actor Hania Aamir in a prominent role. This is because Hania had called Operation Sindoor, a response to the Pahalgam terror attack, a ‘cowardly’ act, enraging Indians across the globe. Many expected her to be dropped from the film after that. Since Pakistani artists have been banned by the Indian film industry, Sardaar Ji 3 will only release overseas. Nevertheless, the trolling continues. Well, Indian singer Mike Singh has now shared his opinion in an angry post. Mika Singh on Hania Aamir's casting in Diljit Dosanjh's Sardaar Ji 3

Without naming Diljit Dosanjh, but still using his picture in his post, Mika Singh wrote, “Desh Pehle. Guys, as we all know, the relationship between India and Pakistan isn't going well right now. Yet some people continue to act irresponsibly. Before releasing any content that involves artists from across the border, they should think twice — especially when our nation's dignity is involved.” The singer went on to add, “There was a film featuring Fawad Khan and Vaani Kapoor that many of us opposed, and yet, some still don't seem to get the message. What's more shocking is that a fake singer, after doing 10 shows in India with thousands of fans buying tickets, has now disappeared — leaving fans betrayed and helpless.”

In the comment section below, many fans backed Mika. One netizen claimed, “Pehli baar Mika ne akkal ki baat ki hai...we totally agree. If Fawad khans movies and Atif Aslams songs are not allowed to be released in India, then why are there different rules for Hania Amir in Daljits film,” whereas another wrote, “Boycott karo 😡😡😡😡 diljit pakistan premi ko.” However, some also came out in Diljit’s support, pointing out that Sardaar Ji 3 was shot before tensions rose between India and Pakistan. One such comment read, “When he was making this movie how would he know that relations would get bad b/w india and pakistan,” while another wrote, “Ek Hania amir ki wajah se hum baki indian actors ki mehnat ki ignore nhi kar sakte ....ek movie bnane main hazaron log jude hote hai.”

What are your thoughts on this row?