Exclusive Shoot | Desi Bling's Lailli Mirza and Alizey Mirza explore Mumbai: We loved Vada Pav and exploring the city

Fresh off winning hearts with Desi Bling, Mirza sisters Lailli and Alizey are making the most of their Mumbai visit. From shopping on Hill Road in Bandra and strolling through Kala Ghoda to indulging in the city’s famous street food, the duo are soaking in everything the city has to offer. During a special shoot with HT City, the sisters talk about their love for the city, the overwhelming response to the reality show, plans to venture into Bollywood and more.

Exclusive Shoot | Desi Bling's Lailli Mirza and Alizey Mirza explore Mumbai

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For the sisters, Mumbai has lived up to every expectation. They admit the monsoon has only added to its charm. “Mumbai has been incredible, especially during the monsoon. We absolutely love the rain. We went to Hill Road, explored some of the markets, bought some jewellery and also visited Kala Ghoda,” share the sisters. Lailli adds: “I had been here before, but I told my sister Alizey that as long as we visited Kala Ghoda together, checked out the boutiques and did some shopping, I’d be happy because that’s my favourite part.” Talking about their street shopping experience, Alizey tells us, “We tried bargaining while shopping on the streets. But that didn’t work for us. We ended up paying the full price.” (laughs)

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Exclusive Shoot | Desi Bling's Lailli Mirza and Alizey Mirza explore Mumbai

{{^usCountry}} Food, of course, has been an equally memorable part of their trip. “Vada pav is my new favourite. We already love chaat, so that’s right at the top of the list,” shares Alizey. Lailli recalls exploring more during her last visit: “Last time I came here, I also went to Trishna and absolutely loved it. This time we’ve had vada pav and pani puri, so that’s definitely been one of the highlights.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Food, of course, has been an equally memorable part of their trip. “Vada pav is my new favourite. We already love chaat, so that’s right at the top of the list,” shares Alizey. Lailli recalls exploring more during her last visit: “Last time I came here, I also went to Trishna and absolutely loved it. This time we’ve had vada pav and pani puri, so that’s definitely been one of the highlights.” {{/usCountry}}

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Looking back at Desi Bling, the sisters say saying yes to the show felt like the right decision from the start. “I always think positively. I never think negatively. I prefer to think about the best outcome instead of wondering, ‘What if this doesn’t work out?’ I believe being positive is the best way to live,” says Lailli. “Everything happens at the right time, and when Desi Bling came to us, we felt it was the right next step.” While the decision was mutual, Alizey admits she was initially more hesitant because she has always preferred keeping a low profile.

Exclusive Shoot | Desi Bling's Lailli Mirza and Alizey Mirza explore Mumbai

“I’m a bit more private than Lailli. She’s been on YouTube for quite a while, so I was a little hesitant at first. But nobody forced me to do it, and I genuinely enjoyed the experience. It was such a nice introduction to Indian reality television. Everyone was so lovely and sweet. It was also interesting because we don’t really have that kind of reality TV culture back home,” shares Alizey. “We’ve been very lucky that we haven’t received much negative feedback. Whenever someone asks me how I deal with criticism, I say I don’t really see any. Maybe it’s out there, but I don’t go looking for it. I’m at a place mentally where, even if I did see it, it would just go over my head. We’re just so grateful for all the love we’ve received after the show,” elaborate the sisters.

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With their Mumbai visit underway, is Bollywood next in line for the sisters? While Lailli has a filmmaker in mind, Alizey hopes to share screen space with actor Alia Bhatt. “There are a lot of actors whose work I admire, but Alia Bhatt is definitely one of my favourites. I also really admire Deepika Padukone because you can see how much they’ve grown in the industry. I’d love the opportunity to work with Alia someday,” says Alizey. Lailli adds: “I want to collaborate with Aryan Khan. I’d be happy to be part of a project he is directing, or even as a co-star.”

Exclusive Shoot | Desi Bling's Lailli Mirza and Alizey Mirza explore Mumbai

While the sisters have had a fun time exploring the city, they feel Mumbai still has a lot to offer. “Our experience here in Mumbai has been incredible. We would’ve loved to take an auto, but since we have a car and driver, an auto ride is still on the list. Apparently, there are also horse carts here. We’ve heard you can take one around the city, so maybe next time when we have more time, we’ll definitely do that,” conclude the Mirza sisters.

Location Credit: Bandra House

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