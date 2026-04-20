...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Exclusive | Sudhir Pandey reacts to viral video of walking off stage after alleged disrespect by Ginny Weds Sunny 2 team

Veteran actor Sudhir Pandey addresses speculation regarding his sudden exit from the Ginny Weds Sunny 2 trailer launch.

Published on: Apr 20, 2026 11:46 am IST
By Rishabh Suri
Advertisement

The internet loves a moment, especially when it can turn it into a controversy. A recent viral video did just that, sparking speculation that veteran actor Sudhir Pandey had walked off stage at the trailer launch of Ginny Weds Sunny 2 (GWS 2) Reason? He was allegedly being ignored by the team, according to the narrative on social media. However, when HT City reaches out to him, he says the truth is far from it.

Sudhir Pandey's video of walking off the stage at Ginny Weds Sunny 2's tailer launch went viral

“There was nothing like being disrespected. I was launching the trailer with the team, I wanted to be there. I went to the stage with everyone, and was sitting in the front row before that. Whoever has shot this video may not have noticed that. When the announcement was made, I went up with everyone,” he tells us.

And the approach has stayed constant. “Even today in 2026, I keep working with the same passion. I will not say that I did a lot of work, but whatever I did, I did it very honestly. It was registered." He learnt later about the viral chatter among people, who were angry seeing the viral video, “I didn't even know what happened, I saw later on social media. The kind of reactions I have received from concerned people…. I suddenly feel that yes, people have noticed my work and I am quite relevant in their memory.”

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Rishabh Suri

Rishabh Suri writes for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement HT City. From Bollywood to Hollywood, from Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam films, to OTT and television- he covers it all.

viral video
Home / HTCity / Cinema / Exclusive | Sudhir Pandey reacts to viral video of walking off stage after alleged disrespect by Ginny Weds Sunny 2 team
Home / HTCity / Cinema / Exclusive | Sudhir Pandey reacts to viral video of walking off stage after alleged disrespect by Ginny Weds Sunny 2 team
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.