Lillete Dubey joins Ginny Weds Sunny 2 cast for shoot amid India-Pakistan tension; says ‘the show must go on’

A lot of concerts and public events were called off recently, given the ongoing situation in the country due to the India-Pak conflict. However, actor Lillete Dubey tells us that the shoot for Ginny Weds Sunny 2 is on track and she has also reached Uttarakhand to shoot her parts. Lillete Dubey is currently shooting for film Ginny Weds Sunny 2

“The shoot is underway in Mussoorie and Dehradun. These are tough times, but the show must go on. We are all working to entertain the audience which is also very important,” Lillete tells us.

A sequel to the 2020 film Ginny Weds Sunny featuring actors Vikrant Massey and Yami Gautam Dhar, Ginny Weds Sunny 2 stars Avinash Tiwary and Medha Shankr.

Sharing how the atmosphere on the set is like, Lillete adds: “Everything is calm here. Everyone is relieved with the truce, but, of course, on guard too.”

Last seen in the OTT series Dabba Cartel, the actor is doing “a commercial Hindi film after a long time”. She says, “The cast is lovely. I am playing Medha’s mother. It’s a funny and interesting romantic comedy that also has a message for society. It also stars (actor) Sudhir Pandey. So, hopefully it will be released this year end and people will see me in a Hindi commercial film after a long time. After this, I will shoot for an English film.”

The prequel directed by Puneet Khanna while sequel is being directed by Prasshant Jha and is produced by Vinod Bachchan.

She was recently staged her play Salaam Noni Aapa during Repertwahr Weekends in Lucknow. The play has been adapted from Twinkle Khanna's book The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad.

Lillete Dubey, Jayati Bhatia and Yateen Karyekar during the play Salaam Nooni Aapa staged in Lucknow recently

'I don't want to be in a movie just to say ‘Khush raho beta'!'

Lillete is happy dabbling between theatre, indie projects, OTT series and international work. Hindi feature films she takes up only when she fits in the role well!

She says, “See, I'm not that young person! There was a time in my 40s and 50s and even 60s that I was doing lots of work. Because they were suitable and good roles. I'm not saying this with any complaint they're always better roles supporting roles for male actors in India. I keep myself busy with plays, some good indie projects in India, OTT and abroad as well.”

She adds, “My heart and soul belong to theater, so I do this as a parallel thing. I got into film in mid-40s and then a lot of films happened. Unless something interesting comes along I'd rather do OTT or I'd rather do independent film which has a nice role in it. People say to me: ‘we don’t see you much’ but I am working – internationally, indie projects, plays but they are not commercial projects. I don't want to be in a movie just to say khush raho beta... jite raho!”

Anushka Sawhney, Yateen Karyekar, Lillete Dubey, Jayati Bhatia and Rishi Khurana

Lucknow love

“My early childhood years were spent in Lucknow and my first schooling was done at Loreto Convent. My father was a booklover, and I remember going to Ram Advani bookseller with him and used to watch movies in Mayfair. I love the city’s culture and theatre loving audience,” she says.

Work-wish too she has been part of several projects in the state capital. “I shot for feature films Gadar (2001) and Always Kabhi Kabhi (2011) which was directed by Lucknow-boy Roshan Abbas which we shot extensively at La Martiniere College. Since Repertwahr Festival was founded, I have been coming and am big admirer of its founder Bhoopesh Rai for single handly promoting the ticketed theatre culture and performing art. It’s very importing for the art to survive, thrive and get respect. Since ’70s, when I was working with Barry John, we always did ticketed shows and am happy to know that token-ticketed shows are happening here.”

On the state of theaters she says, “Even in a place like Bombay, where so many plays happen actors have to supplement their income. I know Gujarati actors who can survive with 30-34 shows a month but others can’t. If they can do other stuff films, OTT web series and voice overs, you know, why shouldn't they do it? I too do so!”