Exclusive | Vedang Raina confirms his relationship status; reveals he admires THIS Bollywood actor's career choices

His relationship status sparks almost as much curiosity as his film choices. Fresh off the success of Main Vaapas Aaunga, a film that went from a disappointing start to one of the year’s most talked-about success stories, Vedang Raina has plenty on his mind.

Vedang Raina

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For starters, the 25-year-old confirms that he “is currently single”. Notably, he was rumoured to be dating actor Khushi Kapoor. Asked what attracts him to someone, he says with a smile, “Kindness. There are other qualities too, but if you are not kind, everything else falls flat.”

Raina is still processing the extraordinary journey of his latest release. “It’s been quite overwhelming. The first couple of days or three days was a lot to take in. There w ere a lot of things being said about the film, which is now being unanimously loved by critics and audiences. The screenings that we went for... I have never seen reactions like that, and I felt it had to amount to something,” he says.

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{{^usCountry}} The film’s poor initial box-office performance left him disheartened: “It was very shattering. And then the turnaround took place. I guess it makes this entire thing even more special. There is no other example where it happened like this. I regained my faith in the fact that good films will find an audience.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The film’s poor initial box-office performance left him disheartened: “It was very shattering. And then the turnaround took place. I guess it makes this entire thing even more special. There is no other example where it happened like this. I regained my faith in the fact that good films will find an audience.” {{/usCountry}}

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The actor believes the film’s success has offered reassurance to filmmakers across the industry. “If the product is good, people are going to love it regardless of all things around,” he says.

Among the many compliments he received, one mattered more than the rest. “I think the compliment that matters to me the most is always going to be Imtiaz (Ali) sir’s,” he says, admitting he put immense pressure on himself while playing the younger version of veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah.

What’s one thing you’ve taken away from each director you’ve worked with- Zoya Akhtar, Vasan Bala and now Imtiaz Ali?

Zoya taught me much more than acting. The kind of person I’m shaping up to be has a lot to do with her. With Vasan sir, I saw a different school of filmmaking and acting. If I hadn’t done those first two films, I don’t think I would have been able to do what I did with Imtiaz sir.

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Who’s the most brutal critic at home?

My father (businessman Ayush Raina). The other opinion I really care about is my younger sister’s. She’s trying to become a filmmaker. Whatever she tells me, I believe her.

What’s the biggest misconception that got busted once you became an actor?

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I always thought getting your first film would be the biggest achievement ever. Now I realise the journey actually gets more complicated after that, as you suddenly have important decisions to make.

When it comes to choosing films, how much is gut instinct versus advice from people with experience in cinema?

When it comes to doing a film, it’s always about what I feel like doing. Choosing a film is a very emotional decision because you’re going to be part of that journey for such a long time. You have to be emotionally invested and almost obsessed with it. If I knew the decision had been made by someone else, I won’t be able to live with it.

You come across as very calm. But what is it that would anger Vedang Raina, if at all?

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This is how I’ve always been, and I hear this all the time but it’s not true at all! It takes a lot to get my temper up, but I do get angry. In fact, I get triggered at the silliest things, such as the Wi-Fi not working or the TV not turning on. Maybe that’s a Gen-Z problem. Apart from that, it’s only my characters that bring out those emotions.

Who is your dream director to work with?

Christopher Nolan followed by Martin Scorsese. There are so many Indian directors I’d love to work with as well, but if I’m dreaming as big as possible, I’d choose those two.

Among Indian actors, whose career would you study as a student?

Everyone’s career trajectory is unique. Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh and Vicky Kaushal have all had their individual journeys. But I can’t emulate someone else’s trajectory, I can only admire it.

Earlier, there were certain actor-director collaborations, like Shah Rukh Khan would say, ‘If it’s a Yash Chopra film, I’m not even going to listen to the script’. Is there a director whose film you’d say yes to blindly?

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Imtiaz sir. Even with Main Vaapas Aaunga, it wasn’t a narration, just five minutes of him talking about certain ideas he had. I simply said, ‘Sir, I’m doing it’. Today too, if he came to me, I wouldn’t ask for the script. I’d just say yes.