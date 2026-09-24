Former India cricketer Virender Sehwag is stepping into a new role as host of reality show Rise & Fall 2, which premieres on September 26. It’s a move even he didn’t initially see coming. “I refused to even do an interaction for the show. I believed it would be very difficult for me to host a show, which is not about cricket,” he tells us. It was only after meeting the makers and understanding that they wanted him to bring his own personality to the show that he decided to take up the challenge. His sons were equally surprised by the decision. “They said, ‘Dad, what are you doing? How can you host a show? There are big fights here. How will you do it?’” he recalls.

Exclusive | Virender Sehwag: My love story should be in my biopic

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Beyond this new innings, Sehwag gets candid about family and fatherhood. Like the children of many sporting legends, his sons Aryavir, 18, and Vedant, 16, are pursuing cricket while growing up with the weight of a famous surname. “Being compared to their father has benefits too (laughs). There is a benefit of having Sehwag’s surname, but there is a pressure too. You are indeed compared to your father,” he says.

But he does not expect his sons to replicate his career. “Don’t think that Sachin Tendulkar’s son will do the same. He has a different life. He plays different cricket,” says Sehwag. “They might do what I did. They might achieve more than me. They might not even reach the Indian team. But at least, they have to play the game. They love the game. So, they should focus on that.”

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{{^usCountry}} When asked if he would like his own life to be turned into a biopic, Sehwag is quick to say, “Yes, why not!” And what would have to make the cut? “My love story is definitely something that should be included,” he says. While he is not particular about who should play him, Sehwag says he would leave that decision to the filmmakers. “I would let the producer and director decide that. Nowadays, everyone is good. I won’t pick a particular name.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When asked if he would like his own life to be turned into a biopic, Sehwag is quick to say, “Yes, why not!” And what would have to make the cut? “My love story is definitely something that should be included,” he says. While he is not particular about who should play him, Sehwag says he would leave that decision to the filmmakers. “I would let the producer and director decide that. Nowadays, everyone is good. I won’t pick a particular name.” {{/usCountry}}

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The comment comes amid reports about his separation from Aarti Ahlawat. The couple, who married in 2004, has been the subject of separation speculation since January 2025, with reports claiming they had been living apart for several months. Neither Sehwag nor Aarti has publicly confirmed a separation.

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Asked about dealing with chatter around his personal life, Sehwag says he chooses not to engage with it. “I don’t read about myself on social media. I prefer not being bothered by it,” he says.