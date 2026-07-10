Exclusive | Welcome to the Jungle actor Tusshar Kapoor: ‘One day we were shooting and my son got injured…’

Apart from being an actor and a son, Tusshar Kapoor is also a single dad. As he enjoys the success of his recently released film Welcome to the Jungle, the actor reveals how he managed the chaos of a big budget multi-starrer, where he acted alongside Akshay Kumar, Disha Patani and others, with his daddy duties. Tusshar explains that he had a 9 to 6 shift on set, during which his son Laksshya Kapoor, who was 7 years old at the time, was busy with his classes. “Welcome to the Jungle mein toh hum log 9 to 6 hi shoot karte the and it was all in Mumbai. Toh shaam ko 6:30 baje tak ghar aa jata tha, and then I used to be with my son. By then he was seven years old, so his Dad went for shooting and he had school,” shares the 49-year-old.

Tusshar Kapoor

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But even on days he needed some time off due to emergencies, his director Ahmed Khan would be kind enough to accommodate the request. “In 2024, when Laksshya had just gotten into the third grade, he had his school’s annual day production. So I asked Ahmed if I could come late. He said, ‘It's okay, you don't come today. If I need you, I'll call you later.’ Ahmed is someone who really values your family time,” says Tusshar.

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{{^usCountry}} Remembering another such incident, when the actor had to leave the set because his son was injured, Tusshar shares, “In 2025 end, when we resumed Welcome and were shooting a part of a song in Chandivali Studios, my son got injured in school. I shot till lunch break, went to Ahmed and told him. He said, ‘You go, I will take care of it. We have finished most of your work’, and he let me leave the set.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Remembering another such incident, when the actor had to leave the set because his son was injured, Tusshar shares, “In 2025 end, when we resumed Welcome and were shooting a part of a song in Chandivali Studios, my son got injured in school. I shot till lunch break, went to Ahmed and told him. He said, ‘You go, I will take care of it. We have finished most of your work’, and he let me leave the set.” {{/usCountry}}

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Tusshar concluded by saying, “This set was like a family.”