Alliance may have ended, but the drama surrounding the show continues to have a ripple effect. Zaid Darbar was evicted from the show during the Traitors task and made headlines for his equation with Kushal Tandon, his wife Gauahar Khan’s ex, who was also a part of the show. After Kushal made derogatory remarks about Gauahar, “Tujhe saari meri cheezein pasand aati hai,” Zaid appeared to neither take a stand for Khan nor confront the actor, leaving fans questioning his silence.

Exclusive | Zaid Darbar on Kushal Tandon's derogatory remarks about wife Gauahar Khan: I did confront him…

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Now, speaking to HT City exclusively, Zaid has addressed the issue, revealing that he did confront Kushal after co-contestant Vanshaj brought the remarks about his personal life to his attention. Zaid clarified that while the conversation between him and Kushal did take place, it may not have been aired. “I actually spoke to him (Kushal) inside, aise nahi tha. Woh toh aapko ek ghante mein I don't think so woh dikha hoga, kyunki woh 23 ghante mujhe hi pata hai andar kya hua,” he says.

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{{^usCountry}} Zaid explains that he deliberately chose to approach Kushal calmly rather than react out of anger or frustration. “Aise nahi tha ki maine bilkul baat nahi ki. Maine jaake baat bhi bahot achi tareeke se ki. Zaroori nahi hai ki aapka anger hi ya aapka frustration aap leke jaake jab baat karoge toh hi samjhega insaan,” he says. He adds that his intention was to make Kushal understand why the comments had affected him, rather than turn the situation into another confrontation. “Maine hamesha peace ko zyada dekha ki peacefully kaise cheez samajh aaye kisi ko aur ye cheez na ho next time,” shares Zaid. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Zaid explains that he deliberately chose to approach Kushal calmly rather than react out of anger or frustration. “Aise nahi tha ki maine bilkul baat nahi ki. Maine jaake baat bhi bahot achi tareeke se ki. Zaroori nahi hai ki aapka anger hi ya aapka frustration aap leke jaake jab baat karoge toh hi samjhega insaan,” he says. He adds that his intention was to make Kushal understand why the comments had affected him, rather than turn the situation into another confrontation. “Maine hamesha peace ko zyada dekha ki peacefully kaise cheez samajh aaye kisi ko aur ye cheez na ho next time,” shares Zaid. {{/usCountry}}

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Recalling the interaction, Zaid reveals that Kushal not only understood his concerns but also apologised for his remarks. “Maine baat bhi ki aur Kushal bahut achi tareeke se samjha bhi aur mujhe bola bhi ki idhar aa. Camera ke paas hum do khade the,” says Darbar. He adds, “Kushal even apologised and said, ‘I'm sorry. Zaid ki family ko main bahut respect karta hoon, aisa humara kuch thought process tha hi nahi’.”