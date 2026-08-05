Fans are skipping the bathroom at shows and it’s getting gross

Music fans are taking “shit got crazy” way too literally, and social media is losing its mind. While loving your favourite artist is fine, skipping the washroom line is where everyone needs to draw the line

Earlier in June, musician Noah Kahan also appealed to fans on X: “If you have to poop at a show, please dear god just go to the bathroom... there’s a venue worker out there with a 1000-yard stare after dealing with that.” (Photo: Adobe Stock)

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A metal concert in New Zealand turned into a complete disaster halfway through the set when a middle-aged attendee decided to relieve themselves right in the middle of the mosh pit.

According to the Otago Daily Times, the individual was spotted “shaking a log” out of their trousers while the crowd jumped around.

The mess instantly spread across the floor, landing on shoes and legs. Seeing the chaos, one disgusted fan vomited on the floor, triggering a chain reaction of others throwing up around them.

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{{^usCountry}} Earlier in June, musician Noah Kahan also appealed to fans on X: “If you have to poop at a show, please dear god just go to the bathroom... there’s a venue worker out there with a 1000-yard stare after dealing with that.” The rise of ‘diaper culture’ {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Earlier in June, musician Noah Kahan also appealed to fans on X: “If you have to poop at a show, please dear god just go to the bathroom... there’s a venue worker out there with a 1000-yard stare after dealing with that.” The rise of ‘diaper culture’ {{/usCountry}}

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Pop star Olivia Rodrigo revealed on KISS Radio in June this year that she can often smell front-row fans who wear adult diapers just to hold their spot. “I have been to certain concerts and festivals where people wear diapers so that they can be front row,” she said, comparing it to the long waits at Times Square on New Year’s Eve. “It’s a real thing... that’s an experience as a performer that I have smelled.”

Face-palm on social media

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The internet is having a field day with these horrific concert stories, and the reactions are pure gold: Users on X are calling out the bizarre trend, with one fan writing, “If holding your spot in a crowd means sitting in your own feces for 4 hours, you need a new hobby.” Reddit threads are overflowing with sympathy for gig workers. One Indian user also jumped in with desi humour, and wrote, “And my mom used to say ‘Ghar se karke jao’ (do your business at home)... turns out she was saving me from literal biohazards!”