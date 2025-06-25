Fatima Sana Shaikh squashes link-up rumours with Vijay Varma after latter’s break-up from Tamannaah: ‘Acche ladke…’

Dangal fame Bollywood actor Fatima Sana Shaikh has an exciting line up of films in her kitty. She has been busy with promotions since the last few weeks for her next release Metro In Dino and just today the trailer of her film Aap Jaisa Koi was launched. Another reason why Fatima has been in the news is her relationship status. This is because lately rumours have been rife about Fatima and the new man in her life. We are talking about her Gustakh Ishq co-star and actor Vijay Varma, who was earlier dating Tamannaah Bhatia. According to buzz, Tamannaah and Vijay broke up in February this year after which the latter found love again in Fatima. But how true is this rumour? Fatima Sana Shaikh, Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia

Not one bit. At least that’s what Fatima Sana Shaikh’s latest statement suggests. At the trailer launch of her film Aap Jaisa Koi, which also stars R Madhavan, Fatima squashed link-up rumours once and for all by revealing that she is single. Talking about what makes a relationship ‘equal’, Fatima stated, “The one where two people respect each other, listen to each other's thoughts and opinions. Both will have to make equal compromises. When you are in partnership you work towards the relationship without losing yourself. I think that is the way to a successful relationship.” When asked if she has found someone similar to this description in real life, the actor replied, “Acche ladke hai hi nai yaar.. Koi bhi nahi hai (meri life mein) Filmon mein acche hote hai.”

Well, that will clear all doubts once and for all. Coming back to the film front, Fatima will next be seen in Metro In Dino alongside Aditya Roy Kapur, Ali Fazal, Sara Ali Khan, Konkona Sensharma, Pankaj Tripathi, Neena Gupta and Anupam Kher. In Aap Jaisa Koi, Fatima will romance R Madhavan. Then in Gustakh Ishq, fans will witness Fatima and Vijay’s sizzling chemistry, a glimpse of which we got through their viral pictures already. We wish the actor all the best!