Film Bazaar concludes with record participation and inspiring discussions

Organised by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting in collaboration with the National Film Development Corporation (NFDC), Film Bazaar, one of the sought after annual market that happens alongside IFFI Goa every year culminated yesterday.

The closing ceremony was attended by Neerja Shankar, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Mr. Prithul Kumar, Joint Secretary, Films, MD-NFDC, Filmmakers Shoojit Sircar, DK & Raj, and other distinguished guests.

Film Bazaar saw participation of more than 1250 delegates this year that included filmmakers, actors, buyers and film enthusiasts.

Neerja Shankar expressed her gratitude towards the large number of participants this year. Speaking at the closing ceremony, she said, “Our hon’ble Prime Minister says Vasudev Kutumbakam, meaning the world is one family. So if we want Indian content to go across borders, to all over the world, then we should also welcome international content to India so that we open our minds to the best in global cinema.”

Shekhar also mentioned the Creative Minds Of Tomorrow that also culminated the same day. “75 Creative Minds of Tomorrow (CMOT ) is the brainchild of our Minister Mr. Anurag Singh Thakur who started it in 2021. This is the third addition, and we have 225 creative minds, who have undergone this beautiful experience of the talent development program of the Government of India.”

Speaking on the success of this year’s Film Bazaar, Prithul Kumar, said, “Collaboration is the key to filmmaking and I am glad that a bazaar like this facilitates those collaborations. We had 36 countries represented this year, with four of them putting up their pavilion at Film Bazaar. There were 498 meetings in the co-production lab where we had 32 projects this year. Viewing room has been a success with 68 delegates watching content of more than 25 hours there”

Kumar congratulated all the award winners and said, “The real award winners would still be those who will make great films and eventually succeed.”

Filmmakers Raj and DK shared their past experiences at Film Bazaar. Raj stated, “It's always refreshing to be at Film Bazaar. I remember 15 years ago when we were starting, DK and I were here with our little short film 'Shor.' I think we had just started at that time, and since then, we come here quite often. I’m glad I’m here again to mix with everyone and take some energy back home.”

DK followed up on Raj’s thank-you note by saying, “I think every year for some reason we keep coming back here. It’s an amazing experience to come here and get a lot of fresh ideas, fresh filmmakers, fresh energy.”

This year, the Knowledge Series featured 19 enlightening sessions including 3 masterclasses, providing a valuable resource for future filmmakers. State focus sessions, discussions on VFX and animation, bring women producers to forefront and conversations addressing child abuse and prevention strategies were among the highlights.

As the curtains draw on Film Bazaar 2023, the event leaves behind a legacy of cinematic excellence, collaboration, and insightful discussions that will resonate in the global film industry for years to come.