'Filmmaking is a collaborative magic, not an autocracy,' says Nikhil Dwivedi on redefining the producer-director dynamic

As a producer, Nikhil Dwivedi has consistently championed quality cinema that not only entertains audiences but also leaves a lasting impact on the big screen. With his previous release, Bandar, he further reinforced his vision of backing bold, meaningful stories that resonate with viewers. While he always thrives to bring something unique to the audience, he believes filmmaking is a collaborative effort.

Nikhil Dwivedi shares why filmmaking thrives on collaboration

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Nikhil is a producer who firmly believes in the progressive philosophy that great cinema cannot be built through autocracy. This positions him as a rare, egoless producer who prioritizes collective creative energy over executive control.

During an interview, he said, "We all know that film making is a very collaborative process. A lot of creative people may feel that filmmaking is unilateral or a very autocratic process. It shouldn't be, it must not be. It's a lot of people coming together, and if the stars are working and everybody's creativity is at the peak, some magic happens."

Nikhil Dwivedi is indeed establishing a strong foothold as a producer. Be it Veere Di Wedding, Dabangg 3, CTRL, or Bandar, he has consistently backed fresh and unique stories. By supporting projects across different genres, he has proved that he possesses a distinctive creative vision.

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