‘Finally she is back’: Triptii Dimri’s intense leaked scene from Dhadak 2 drops jaws, leaves fans gushing; watch

Triptii Dimri is one actor who has time and again proven her versatility as a performer. May it be as the feisty Laila in Laila Majnu (2018) or the hauntingly beautiful Bulbbul Chaudhary in Bulbbul (2020). She went on to win hearts with her work in Qala (2022) before appearing in commercial films such as Animal (2023) and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 (2024). Well, in her recent release Dhadak 2, Triptii once again stepped into the shoes of an unconventional character opposite Siddhant Chaturvedi. A scene from this love story, where caste plays the villain, has now gone viral on social media, leaving netizens in awe of Triptii’s acting chops. Triptii Dimri in Dhadak 2

In this leaked scene from Dhadak 2, a man blames Triptii Dimri for putting the family’s honour in danger. Hearing this, an angry Triptii asks, “Mujh par kyun hain ghar ki izzat? Mujhse poocha kisi ne? Isme hai naa izaat (opens her sweater), inn kapdo mein? Sorry haan woh dupatta andar reh gaya tha. Ek kaam karti hun, button hi band kar leti hun. Baal khule theek hain, ki baandh du? Izaat nahi jaani chahiye naa aap logo ki.” She goes on to ask, “Kya? Hoti kya hai izzat? Pata hai kisi ko?” When a maternal figure tries to stop her, Triptii hits back, “Agar aapne kabhi thodi himmat dikha ke baat ki hoti naa, toh aaj mere baat karne ki naubat nahi aati.”

Triptii’s hard-hitting words and raw performance have left a lasting impression on audiences. Lauding the actor in the comment section below, one social media user shared, “She is a good actor finally she got a good script to deliver,” whereas another wrote, “Finally she is back. I loved her in qala, Bulbul, and Laila Majnu. She is always so good. 👏👏” A comment read, “Finally tript dimri is back after Qala & Bulbull,” while another fan claimed, “Dhadak 2 ❤️ best movie of the year ..🔥” An internet user even stated, “She is wonderful among many new actors.”

Have you watched Dhadak 2 yet?