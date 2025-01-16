Freakier Friday to M3GAN 2.0: Hollywood chick flick sequels you can't miss in 2025

Let’s face it — 2025 might not be shaping up to be the smoothest year for everyone, but if you’re a chick flick fan, things are looking very good for you! Get ready to put on your cosiest pyjamas, grab your favourite snacks and plan a series of unforgettable girls’ nights in! From heartwarming romances to wild adventures and toe-tapping musicals, here are five must-watch chick flick sequels hitting theatres (and streaming services) in 2025 that are guaranteed to make you laugh, cry, and feel all the feels. Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis in Freakier Friday

Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy

The iconic Bridget Jones is back, but this time, she’s trading her quirky single life for a new chapter. In the latest instalment of the beloved rom-com franchise, Bridget, now a widowed single mom (RIP, Colin Firth!), is navigating the world of dating once again. This time, she finds herself swept up by a charming younger man, played by Leo Woodall (who you might recognize from The White Lotus). Can Bridget juggle motherhood, grief, and romance? You’ll have to watch to find out! Grab your besties for this hilarious and heartwarming tale of love and second chances. The movie will hit international theatres on February 12.

Snow White (live-action remake)

While this might not be a sequel, the new Snow White live-action remake is going to take you on a magical journey. Starring the beautiful Rachel Zegler as the titular princess, other classic characters like the iconic Evil Queen will be played by Gal Gadot while Andrew Burnap will appear in a fresh, non-traditional role — not one of the prince! So whether you’re a Disney fan or just looking for an escape into a fantastical world, this magical musical will surely have you singing and swooning. The international release date for the movie is March 21!

M3GAN 2.0

First look at M3GAN 2.0

Is it even a real chick flick season if there isn’t a little bit of spine-chilling suspense thrown in? Everyone’s favourite creepy AI doll is back to cause more chaos, with Allison Williams and Violet McGraw returning to face the terrifying robot once again. If you loved the first film’s mix of horror, dark humour, and unexpected twists, this sequel is sure to satisfy your cravings. The release date? June 27 — so get ready for a nerve-wracking yet entertaining night with your girls.

Freakier Friday (2025)

Freakier Friday cast

Nostalgia alert! The beloved body-switching comedy Freaky Friday is back, but this time, it’s even more of a family affair. Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis return as mother-daughter duo Anna and Tess, who find themselves switching bodies once again. This time, though, Anna is a mom herself and has her own daughter to deal with, plus a soon-to-be stepdaughter. With Chad Michael Murray also returning, you can bet this movie will be filled with all the nostalgia and laughs we’ve been craving for over two decades. Expect this heartwarming and hilarious adventure to hit international theaters on August 8.

Wicked: For Good

And finally, for those who couldn't get enough of Wicked last year, 2025 will bring the highly anticipated sequel, Wicked: For Good. Following the second act of the beloved Broadway musical, this sequel promises to bring more iconic songs by Stephen Schwartz (including two brand-new tunes!) and more of the emotional rollercoaster fans know and love. With songs like For Good and No Good Deed, this musical is bound to leave you teary-eyed and ready to belt out the lyrics at the top of your lungs. You won’t want to miss this heartwarming continuation of the story when it hits theatres abroad on November 21.

This is the year of the chick flick sequel, and we’re here for every single moment of it!