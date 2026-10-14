From Aamir Khan in Osho biopic, to Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt's Inshallah- 5 big films that never saw the light of day

There have been murmurs in the recent days about a much-awaited film, that was on the backburner until now, finally witnessing some movement- The Intern. A Hindi remake of the Hollywood hit starring Anne Hathaway and Robert De Niro, it was announced way back in 2020, with Deepika Padukone and late Rishi Kapoor stepping into their shoes. However, ever since the latter's death the same year, the project has been stuck in development hell.

Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Aamir Khan

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Over the years, there have been other projects that were announced with a lot of fanfare, but have only remained alive in gossip and trade circles. Let's take a look:

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Takht

Filmmaker Karan Johar’s ambitious period drama was to feature a stellar cast- actors Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Anil Kapoor. Set in the Mughal era, the film was expected to explore a fierce battle for succession. Announced in 2018, the project was subsequently put on hold, and remains stuck in a limbo.

Inshallah

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{{^usCountry}} Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s romantic drama was set to bring actors Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt together for the first time. The film was expected to begin production in 2019 but was shelved following differences between Bhansali and Salman. Its cancellation disappointed fans eager to see the filmmaker collaborate with the superstar again after Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam (1999) Dostana 2 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s romantic drama was set to bring actors Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt together for the first time. The film was expected to begin production in 2019 but was shelved following differences between Bhansali and Salman. Its cancellation disappointed fans eager to see the filmmaker collaborate with the superstar again after Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam (1999) Dostana 2 {{/usCountry}}

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The sequel to the 2008 hit Dostana was to star Kartik Aaryan, Janhvi Kapoor and Lakshya. Production began before Kartik exited the project in 2021. Dharma Productions then announced plans to recast the film, citing professional circumstances without giving the details. However, the sequel has yet to materialise. Actor Vikrant Massey had later stepped in for the sequel, but there's no update on the production currently.

The Immortal Ashwatthama

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Filmmaker Aditya Dhar, before Dhurandhar, was working on another ambitious film: a science-fiction film featuring Vicky Kaushal as the mythological warrior Ashwatthama. Mounted on a massive scale, the project promised a blend of Indian mythology and futuristic action. However, budgetary concerns and the challenges of executing its ambitious vision stalled the film. Interestingly, another film on the same subject was later announced by Pooja Entertainment, starring actor Shahid Kapoor. There's no status on its development too.

The Osho project

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Ma Anand Sheela; Alia Bhatt

Filmmaker Shakun Batra was developing a project centered on spiritual guru Osho and his disciple Ma Anand Sheela in 2018. Actors Aamir Khan and Alia Bhatt were reportedly associated with the proposed project, although the casting was never officially confirmed. Priyanka Chopra, later in 2020, also revealed plans to star in a biopic on Sheela. Its been six years without any update on that too.

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